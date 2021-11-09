Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

By-election triggered to replace Owen Paterson following standards row

By Press Association
November 9 2021, 12.24pm Updated: November 9 2021, 2.47pm
A polling station sign (Lynne Cameron/PA)
A polling station sign (Lynne Cameron/PA)

Voters will choose a successor to Owen Paterson next month after the Government officially triggered the by-election.

Business in the House of Commons on Tuesday started with Government whip Mark Spencer issuing the writ for the vacant North Shropshire seat.

The Standards Committee had recommended former Conservative minister Mr Paterson should be suspended from Parliament for 30 days after committing an “egregious” breach of a ban on paid lobbying by MPs.

POLITICS Paterson ByElection
(PA Graphics)

After a botched Government bid to delay the suspension while also overhauling the standards system, Mr Paterson announced his resignation as MP for the constituency.

By-elections must take place between 21 and 27 working days from the issuing of a writ.

North Shropshire is considered to be an ultra-safe rural constituency for the Tories, with Mr Paterson having held it since 1997.

But the ongoing sleaze row has given hope to other parties contesting the seat.

At the 2019 general election, Mr Paterson won almost 63% of the vote and beat Labour by nearly 23,000 votes, with the Lib Dems coming third.

Owen Paterson (Victoria Jones/PA)
Owen Paterson (Victoria Jones/PA)

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Spencer said: “I beg to move that Mr Speaker do issue his warrant to the clerk of the crown to make out a new writ for the electing of a member to serve in this present parliament for the county constituency of North Shropshire in the room of Owen William Paterson, who since his election to the said county constituency has been appointed to office of Steward and Bailiff of Her Majesty’s Manor of Northstead in the county of York.”

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle repeated the words before MPs approved the request unopposed.

There is no official process for an MP to stand down from the Commons and the Parliament website says that “unless they die or are expelled they must become disqualified if they wish to retire before the end of a Parliament”.

They can be made ineligible to be an MP under law by taking one of two offices of profit under the Crown, Crown Steward and Bailiff of the Chiltern Hundreds, or Crown Steward and Bailiff of the Manor of Northstead.

The unpaid roles have no responsibilities and the Manor of Northstead, a former medieval estate in North Yorkshire, has been redeveloped and forms part of Scarborough.

The process allows MPs to resign within the law.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier