Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Starmer meets husband of Iranian detainee as hunger strike enters 17th day

By Press Association
November 9 2021, 1.48pm
Labour leader Keir Starmer meets Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Iranian detainee Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, outside the Foreign Office (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour leader Keir Starmer meets Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Iranian detainee Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, outside the Foreign Office (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has visited the husband of Iranian detainee Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in Whitehall, saying there must be a “resolution” to the case.

Richard Ratcliffe is on the 17th day of his hunger strike camping outside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian dual national, has been illegally detained in Iran since 2016.

She had been taking the couple’s daughter, Gabriella, to see her family when she was arrested and was sentenced to five years in jail shortly afterwards, spending four years in Evin prison and one under house arrest.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe detained
Sir Keir Starmer meets Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Iranian detainee Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, watched by her MP, Tulip Siddiq (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir was joined by Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner who told Mr Ratcliffe: “I’m really sorry that you are having to do this.”

Labour leader Sir Keir told him “there has to be a resolution to this”, adding: “I feel that there is more support now than last time.”

Mr Ratcliffe told the Labour leader he was “glad” he had visited him during his hunger strike.

Sir Keir replied: “I hope that we meet again in different circumstances.

“There is cross-party support to get you through this.”

He then signed Mr Ratcliffe’s visitors’ book and the pair posed for photographers with a photo of Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe detained
Sir Keir Starmer (front row left) accompanied by Labour MP Tulip Siddiq (back row far right) and Labour Deputy Leader, Angela Rayner (back centre) meet Richard Ratcliffe, (front row right) and his mother, Barbara (back row far left) (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Afterwards Mr Ratcliffe told the PA news agency that it was “nice” to meet Sir Keir again.

“It was nice”, he said.

“He’s a nice man. He was very sincere and decent.

“He asked if there was anything I wanted. I said that the Government had been complacent. He said they would challenge that complacency.”

He added: “I felt like they have got our back.”

Mr Ratcliffe said that he has yet to secure another meeting with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, although his representatives are “pushing” for one.

“We would expect one this month or next month,” he said.

He last met Ms Truss two weeks ago.

“The last meeting ended awkwardly, ended with a sense of this is just not working.”

However, he felt his campaign has had some success, with the Iranian deputy prime minister now due to visit London on Thursday.

“That’s a direct consequence”, he said.

He will try to continue his hunger strike until then. “If the body will hold out,” he added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier