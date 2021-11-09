Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Donaldson: Breakthrough in NI Protocol talks looks unlikely

By Press Association
November 9 2021, 5.32pm
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (Liam McBurney/PA)
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (Liam McBurney/PA)

A deal between the UK and EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol looks “unlikely” unless Brussels makes further concessions, the DUP leader has said.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said there would need to be a “marked change” in position from the EU to secure agreement.

He said in such circumstances the UK Government was right to make plans to suspend the post-Brexit arrangements covering Irish Sea trade by triggering Article 16.

Sir Jeffrey, who described the negotiations as “high politics”, criticised suggestions that the EU was preparing to take retaliatory action if the UK moved to activate Article 16, potentially in the form of suspending the Brexit trade deal.

“I hope we don’t get to a situation where there is a trade war between the UK and the European Union, I don’t think it’s in anyone’s interests that that is the outcome,” the DUP leader told reporters at Belfast City Airport.

“The meeting I had yesterday with (Brexit minister) Lord Frost certainly suggested that from the UK’s perspective, there’s still a couple of weeks left in these negotiations.

“Although it is evident at the moment that in the absence of the EU stepping up and putting firmer proposals on the table, more realistic proposals on the table, I think a positive outcome in terms of an agreed solution is unlikely and, in those circumstances, I do expect the UK Government to take unilateral action to address the difficulties created by the Northern Ireland Protocol.”

Sir Jeffrey said Article 16 was an agreed mechanism within the structure of the protocol and the UK was “perfectly entitled” to trigger it.

“The EU agreed to this mechanism in the first place and therefore I think the EU needs to recognise that the UK is legally entitled to take this action and the action is designed to resolve the issues, to remove the problems created by the Irish Sea border – it isn’t about impinging upon the EU single market, it’s about protecting the UK internal market. I think the United Kingdom is entitled to do that,” he said.

“The sense I have is that the talks are moving towards a conclusion now, one way or the other. There’s no point in dragging this out. And let’s not forget that every day the protocol continues to operate it harms the economy. And that’s not good enough.

“The UK Government is right to make contingency plans that if the EU isn’t prepared to adopt a reasonable position to get agreement then the UK is perfectly legally entitled to trigger Article 16.

“Hopefully that will at least mark a beginning to the process of resolving these issues and very quickly restore some degree of normality to trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.”

Sir Jeffrey said suggestions the EU was preparing to take retaliatory action if the UK moved to activate Article 16 did not suggest Brussels was up for making a deal.

“I think that the UK Government does want to get an outcome from this, I think the UK Government does want to arrive at an agreement,” he said.

“Being realistic, I think it’s unlikely that’s going to happen unless we see a marked change on the part of the EU and, frankly, while the UK remains at the table and shows a willingness to negotiate I think it is unfortunate that the EU is ramping up the rhetoric, is talking about contingency plans, is talking about the possibility of a trade war.

“That does nothing to suggest that they are genuinely engaged in trying to find a solution here.”

