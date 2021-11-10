Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Being an MP ‘not a part-time hobby’, say Geoffrey Cox’s constituents

By Press Association
November 10 2021, 7.00pm Updated: November 10 2021, 7.04pm
Sir Geoffrey Cox (Aaron Chown/PA)
Sir Geoffrey Cox (Aaron Chown/PA)

A constituent of Sir Geoffrey Cox has said that being an MP “should be a full-time job” while another has questioned his commitment to his constituency.

The former Cabinet minister said he does not believe he has breached parliamentary rules after a video emerged appearing to show him undertaking external work from his Westminster office.

Labour has referred Sir Geoffrey to the Commons standards commissioner after The Times reported the practising barrister used his MP office in September to participate remotely to advise the British Virgin Islands over a corruption probe launched by the Foreign Office.

A view of the constituency office in Tavistock, Devon, of former Cabinet minister Sir Geoffrey Cox
A view of the constituency office in Tavistock, Devon, of former Cabinet minister Sir Geoffrey Cox (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Jenny Davies, a 58-year-old former nurse and resident in the Tory MP’s constituency of Torridge and West Devon, told the PA news agency: “MPing should be a full-time job, especially in a poor rural farming part of the country, not a part-time hobby.

“The worst thing is that he can apparently do nothing for his constituency, fail to attend Westminster, spend weeks in the BVI, and nobody here knows or cares and continues to vote sheep-like for him at every election.”

Ms Davies added that she had not personally voted for Sir Geoffrey.

Another of the MP’s constituents called into question his ability to “concentrate fully on his role” and recalled long delays in receiving a response when contacting him.

The 45-year-old manager at a facilities management company, who lives near Tavistock and did not wish to be named, told PA: “I sent an email to Geoffrey Cox which I waited over 80 days for a response to.

“Waiting nearly three months for a response to a query is unacceptable.

“I do not believe that Geoffrey Cox is able to concentrate fully on his role as an MP whilst he is carrying out other roles… he is not committed to his constituency.”

The QC, in a statement issued on his website, defended his decision to work with the British Virgin Islands, offering legal advice that could earn him more than £1 million this year on top of his £81,900 MP salary, and said he would co-operate with any investigation into his conduct.

The MP of 16 years said he had been given permission by Chief Whip Mark Spencer to utilise proxy voting rules brought in during the Covid-19 lockdown to allow him to continue voting in the Commons while working out in the Caribbean earlier this year.

Samuel Bedford, a 36-year-old farmer in Bondleigh and constituent of Sir Geoffrey, told PA that he had contacted the MP’s office once before about issues with roads in his area, but was “redirected to a local councillor.”

“Before his face was in the newspaper… put him in the High Street in somewhere like Crediton, I think people under 40 would be struggling to place him,” Mr Bedford said.

“The general sense from the kind of local area for me is it’s a waste of time contacting his office.”

