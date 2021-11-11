Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Labour calls for Citizens’ Assembly to deliver integration in Northern Ireland

By Press Association
November 11 2021, 12.05am
A protester on Lanark Way in the Loyalist Shankill Road area close to the peace wall (Brian Lawless/PA)
Labour has called for the establishment of a Citizens’ Assembly to help restart Northern Ireland’s “stalled” peace process.

The people’s forum should focus on delivering reconciliation through integrated education and shared housing, the party said.

In a speech in Belfast, Shadow Secretary of State Louise Haigh will warn that “progress has stalled for too long, and in its place division has grown”.

Labour Party Conference 2021
Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Louise Haigh (PA)

Ms Haigh will claim the Government’s “reckless custody of the Good Friday Agreement has sewn division”.

She will also urge the Government not to provoke “further poisonous instability” over Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

Ms Haigh will make her comments at a speech at the George J. Mitchell Institute for Global Peace, Security and Justice at Queen’s University.

She will urge all those with responsibility to “recommit to the principles of peace” and say “crises will continue to come and exacerbate divisions here until Northern Ireland is truly reconciled”.

Ms Haigh said setting up a Citizens’ Assembly would be a “decisive step” to building a shared future as she called for a “decade of integration” in the region.

Commenting ahead of the speech, Ms Haigh said: “Labour are steadfast in our support for the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

“There is no alternative to the bedrock of peace, to share power, and build a shared future for Northern Ireland.

“All with responsibility must commit to the principles of peace.

“But in recent years progress has stalled and division has grown, while the Government’s reckless custody of the Good Friday Agreement has sewn division, and the shared future that so many imagined in the dark days of conflict has not arrived.

“Crises will continue to come and exacerbate divisions here until Northern Ireland is truly reconciled.

“That is why we must bring the people back into the process and help rekindle the spirit of reconciliation.

“A properly designed Citizens’ Assembly focusing on integrated education and housing could be a decisive step to building a shared future and build consensus.

“The decade ahead must be a decade of integration if Northern Ireland is to decisively move forward and deliver the reconciliation the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement promised”.

