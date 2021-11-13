Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband ending hunger strike

By Press Association
November 13 2021, 1.52pm Updated: November 13 2021, 2.44pm
Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Iranian detainee Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, outside the The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is ending his hunger strike in central London after almost three weeks.

Richard Ratcliffe has spent 21 days camped outside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) without food.

He began his demonstration on October 24 after his wife lost her latest appeal in Iran, saying his family was “caught in a dispute between two states”.

On Saturday morning on King Charles Street, where Mr Ratcliffe has been staging his hunger strike, he told the PA news agency his job is to “keep going”, adding: “We probably hoped we’d get a breakthrough doing this. We haven’t yet.

Richard Ratcliff and daughter
Richard Ratcliffe was joined by his daughter Gabriella as he ended his hunger strike (Aaron Chown/PA)

“I didn’t want to go out in an ambulance. I want to walk out with my head held high.”

Mr Ratcliffe also criticised Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his “telling” absence in talking to him during the protest.

He said the Defence Secretary Ben Wallace stopped to visit him earlier, and one other Government minister has come to see him, but he acknowledged he has seen more people from the Labour benches during the demo.

He told the PA news agency: “We’ve certainly not had the Prime Minister come. And yes, I do think he has the capacity to do a disappearing act.

“I think his absence this past three weeks is telling. His absence on Nazanin’s case since he became Prime Minister is reasonably telling.”

Mr Ratcliffe said he may have been “naïve”, but “I did expect he would step up and sort it and he would deliver on the promises he made as foreign secretary once he had the power to do so”.

Earlier on Saturday Mr Ratcliffe’s local MP Tulip Siddiq tweeted earlier on Saturday: “It has been three weeks since Richard Ratcliffe last ate any food.

“In that time, not a single Government Minister has visited his camp outside the Foreign Office in solidarity.

Richard Ratcliffe
Richard Ratcliffe once again urged the Prime Minister to intervene in the case (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Will the Prime Minister take 5 minutes out of his day to visit my constituent today?”

Mr Ratcliffe said he backed Ms Siddiq’s view and said it is “probably too late” for Mr Johnson to visit him now, and he added that his wife has also requested a phone call from the Prime Minister.

His strike ended as a patchwork was due to be unveiled made from all the patches supporters have been sending throughout his time camped outside the FCDO.

Mr Ratcliffe said he was starting to get pains in his feet overnight, and after a chat with a doctor the decision was made to end the hunger strike.

He said he plans to go to hospital to get checked out on Saturday afternoon and then hopes to be able to eat something after that.

A meeting with Foreign Office minister James Cleverly, after FCDO officials had talks with Iranian deputy foreign minister Bagheri Kani on Thursday, left Mr Ratcliffe feeling “deflated” and “stuck in the same status quo”.

He said he did not feel things had “moved forwards” and accused the British Government of not giving a “clear enough message to Iran that hostage-taking is wrong”.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian dual national, has been in custody in Iran since 2016 after being accused of plotting to overthrow the government.

She was taking the couple’s daughter Gabriella to see her family when she was arrested and sentenced to five years in jail, spending four years in Evin Prison and one under house arrest.

Richard Ratcliffe outside the Foreign Office in London on October 25
Richard Ratcliffe outside the Foreign Office on October 25 (Steve Parsons/PA)

According to her family, she was told by Iranian authorities that she was being detained because of the UK’s failure to pay an outstanding £400 million debt to Iran.

While Mr Ratcliffe said the Government “clammed up” and would not talk about the debt during his discussion with officials, The Guardian newspaper reported that the UK told Iran it could not pay the debt owing to restrictions brought about by sanctions, quoting Tehran’s deputy foreign minister.

According to the paper, Bagheri Kani said the two sides had agreed a payment of less than £500 million taking interest into account, and added: “Now what the UK Government are bringing up is the limitations on banking interactions, saying it is a difficulty, and finally they cannot do it.”

It is the second time Mr Ratcliffe has gone on hunger strike, having camped in front of the Iranian embassy for 15 days two years ago – a move he said had resulted in getting his daughter home.

During Mr Ratcliffe’s latest demonstration he has been visited by supporters including Strictly Come Dancing co-host Claudia Winkleman, writer and presenter Victoria Coren Mitchell, and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as well as his local MP Tulip Siddiq.

Ms Siddiq tweeted on Friday to say she had secured a debate in Parliament on Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s situation and urged people to contact their MPs to ask them to speak in Tuesday’s discussion and “make the case for bringing Nazanin home”.

