Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Cop26: Key moments that shaped the climate summit

By Press Association
November 13 2021, 9.54pm
The key moments that steered the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow (Tess de la Mare/PA)
The key moments that steered the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow (Tess de la Mare/PA)

For two weeks, the eyes of the world have been trained on Glasgow as negotiators desperately tried to thrash out an agreement to stave off the climate crisis.

While delegations haggled behind closed doors, campaigners, a few billionaires and the odd superstar were determined to get in on the action.

But outside the circus of politics, pageantry and protest that was Cop26, here are some of the key moments that made headlines during the talks.

Cop26 – Glasgow
Prime Minister Boris Johnson compared delegates to ‘James Bond’ (Phil Noble/Reuters)

– Boris Johnson tried to inject added urgency to the talks on day one, telling word leaders climate change has already put the earth at “one minute to midnight on that doomsday clock” and comparing them to James Bond trying to diffuse an explosive.

Cop26 – Glasgow
Greta Thunberg demands an end to ‘blah blah blah’ (Danny Lawson/PA)

– Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg warned Cop26 must be “no more blah blah blah” – her words became a catchphrase for protesters throughout the conference.

Cop26 projection battle
Big polluters made pledges on methane (Graeme Eddolls/PA)

– Scores of nations made major commitments to slash methane, a powerful greenhouse gas, by 30% by 2030 from 2020 levels.

Cop26 – Glasgow
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos pledged two billion US dollars to help halt deforestation (Paul Ellis/PA)

– Amazon founder Jeff Bezos pledged two billion US dollars (£1.47 billion) for land restoration in Africa – double what he had originally planned to give, with commentators speculating he upped his donations after prompting by the Prince of Wales.

Cop26 – Glasgow
A coalition of nations pledged to phase out coal (Andrew Milligan/PA)

– Forty countries committed to phasing out coal power, including major coal-reliant economies like Chile and Poland.

Leaders Summit on Climate
Alok Sharma told delegates ‘you are all Swampys’ (Justin Tallis/PA)

– Alok Sharma tried to turn negotiators into activists, comparing baffled delegates to veteran environmental campaigner Swampy – who is famous for occupying trees and tunnels to block infrastructure projects.

Mossmorran petrochemical refinery protest
Emissions are resurging after the pandemic (Jane Barlow/PA)

– Research revealed carbon pollution in 2021 is set to rebound to pre-pandemic levels, after a historic drop of 5.4% in 2020.

Cop26 – Glasgow
Former US president Barack Obama said no-one could be on the sidelines of the climate fight (Jane Barlow/PA)

– Barack Obama slammed China and Russia for lack of engagement, saying “we can’t afford to have anyone on the sidelines” in the climate fight.

Cop26 – Glasgow
John Kerry announced the surprise agreement with China (Jane Barlow/PA)

– China and the US, the world’s two biggest emitters, announced a “joint declaration” on tackling the climate crisis – a surprise move that observers hoped would add momentum to the talks.

Cop26 – Glasgow
The earth is on course for 2.4C of warming (Andrew Milligan/PA)

– Research from Climate Action Tracker showed we are on course for a devastating 2.4C of global warming under current plans – analysts warned targets risk just being “lip service to real climate action”.

Cop26 – Glasgow
A small collection of countries vowed to phase out oil and gas (PA)

– Countries led by Denmark and Costa Rica launched the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance to help phase out production of the fossil fuels – just six nations have joined them, but others have expressed an interest.

Cop26 protests
A small group of countries have pledged to phase out fossil fuels completely (Victoria Jones/PA)

– Language on the “phasing down” of fossil fuels made it in to the final version of the cover agreement – a historic first for climate diplomacy, despite the fact they are the primary driver global warming.

Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier