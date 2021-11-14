Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Build partnerships on migration crisis rather than apportion blame, Tory MP says

By Press Association
November 14 2021, 10.08am
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Britain should build partnerships with other countries rather than “indulge in an international blame-game” to stop English Channel crossings, a senior Tory MP has said.

Tom Tugendhat said the UK’s politicians and border police “need to fight much harder” and identify and prosecute people traffickers.

Writing in the Mail on Sunday, the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee said Britain and France need to work together.

It comes after 1,185 people reached the UK on Thursday after risking death on board small boats in the Channel, a new record for a single day in the current crisis.

More than 23,500 people have now reached the UK after crossing the English Channel on board small boats this year, according to data compiled by the PA news agency.

Mr Tugendhat wrote in the Mail on Sunday: “This isn’t just a story about human lives. It raises very important issues about Britain – about its borders and how the country’s infrastructure and services cope with the seeming inexorable daily increase in numbers of people wanting to live here.

“Our politicians and border police need to fight much harder to stamp out this illegal trade. We need to identify and prosecute those driving it.

“But we cannot do this alone. As illustrated by the huge numbers of people massing on the border between Belarus and Poland trying to get into the European Union, the problem affects the whole of Europe.

“If successful, many of these too will attempt the Channel crossing to settle in the UK.”

(PA Graphics)
The Tonbridge and Malling MP said that “turning failing national economies into prospering societies” can create new trading partners and “conditions where people don’t feel the need to migrate”.

He added: “By building up the defences of southern and eastern Europe, we can stem the flows of people. And by making clear how all migration is connected – from Syria to Libya and from Iraq to Belarus – we can build partnerships rather than indulge in an international blame-game.

“Tragically, today’s crisis is a lesson in failure.

“However, by using common sense and co-operation, we could turn it into a lesson in success.”

