Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Prime Minister commits £50m for research into MND treatments

By Press Association
November 14 2021, 10.34am
Boris Johnson has pledged £50 million to help find new treatments for motor neurone disease (PA)
Boris Johnson has pledged £50 million to help find new treatments for motor neurone disease (PA)

The Prime MinisterBoris Johnson has pledged £50 million to help find new treatments for motor neurone disease (MND).

Writing in the Sunday Express, Boris Johnson says the funding will “transform the fight” against the disease, which he says “kills six people” in the UK every day.

His pledge comes after a campaign by the paper, along with a coalition of patients, campaigners and charities, to call for more investment into targeted MND research.

Mr Johnson wrote: “We cannot continue like this. So we are going to throw the full weight of government, industry and civil society behind a new British-led scientific mission to transform the fight against this devastating disease.

“And I believe we can do it.”

The Prime Minister said the funding would be used to “turbo-charge” the search for new therapies and drugs which could potentially improve the life chances of those who are diagnosed with the “cruel and debilitating” illness.

Mr Johnson added: “Together we can turn motor neurone disease from a terminal illness to a treatable condition, giving new hope to anyone diagnosed and to all their loved ones who care for them.”

Sally Light, chief executive of the MND Association, called the investment “game-changing”, writing in the Express: “It is no exaggeration to say that the funds the Government is today committing to targeted MND research will change lives and save lives.”

Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier