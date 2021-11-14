Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
I was on the wrong path, woman who joined IS tells documentary

By Press Association
November 14 2021, 10.22pm
Tareena Shakil was the first woman in the UK to be prosecuted for joining so-called Islamic State (PA)
Tareena Shakil was the first woman in the UK to be prosecuted for joining so-called Islamic State (PA)

The first woman found guilty in the UK of joining so-called Islamic State has said she should have gone on holiday to Turkey instead.

Tareena Shakil made the admission in a new documentary for ITV called Tareena: Return From Isis.

Shakil joined IS after travelling to Syria in 2014 with her son.

She returned to the UK in 2015 and faced prosecution.

Shakil described this photo of herself as showing someone who had ‘lost her way in life’ (PA)

She was sentenced to six years in prison in 2016.

She told the programme that if she could go back in time she would go to Turkey instead of IS’s stronghold in Raqqa, Syria.

“If I could go back I would have come back,” she said.

“I would have gone to Turkey on holiday and I would have come back.

“That’s what should have happened, gone on holiday for a week and come back.”

The documentary, filmed over three years, says Shakil was groomed at the hands of a recruiter.

At one point during the documentary, Shakil was confronted with a photo of herself holding an AK47.

“That’s someone who’s just lost her way in life, found a very wrong path,” she said.

She said she was aware of the violence being committed by IS because “it was everywhere”.

Tareena Shakil court case
Tareena Shakil was jailed in 2016 for six years (West Midlands Police/PA)

She said: I was aware of the violence that had taken place at the hands of Isis, you know I can’t lie and say that I didn’t because it was everywhere.

“You know, being aware of horrific things that were happening in that place and still deciding to run away, not just on your own, with your child, I understand that that is hard for people to understand.”

She added that she did not pay much attention to the violence at the time.

“And to just say that you didn’t pay that much attention to it, but that’s what it was, I just, I didn’t,” she said.

“It’s not something that I’m happy about now looking back, but at the time the only thing I can say is that, you know, I was far from the best version of myself.”

Tareena: Return From Isis is available now on ITV Hub.

