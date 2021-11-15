Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

MPs hit out at reports Northern Powerhouse Rail plans to be scaled back

By Press Association
November 15 2021, 12.38am Updated: November 15 2021, 7.58am
Prime Minister Boris Johnson committed to building Northern Powerhouse Rail as recently as last month (Phil Noble/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson committed to building Northern Powerhouse Rail as recently as last month (Phil Noble/PA)

MPs have expressed frustration over reports that rail upgrade plans for the North of England are to be watered down.

According to the i, the Government is to scale back ambitions for Northern Powerhouse Rail, with proposals to deliver it through track upgrades rather than building a new line.

Shadow transport secretary Jim McMahon said ministers were attempting to “quietly back out” of infrastructure schemes that they had “committed to dozens of times”.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said Northern Powerhouse Rail – the name given to proposals for an east-to-west high-speed train line across the North – had been “a fraud”.

The PA news agency understands that Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is likely to announce the results of the integrated rail plan this week.

The Sunday Times suggested it will contain upgrades across the North and the Midlands, designed to slash journey times from Leeds to Sheffield, Crewe to Manchester and from Birmingham to East Midlands Parkway, which is south of Nottingham.

But the i said the plan in the North will only commit to investing into existing Transpennine route upgrade proposals rather than build a new high-speed route via Bradford, which would also create increased capacity.

Naz Shah, Labour MP for Bradford West, said: “This is Boris pulling the whole damn rug from under our feet and ripping up the floor behind him!”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is set to announce the results of the integrated rail plan
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is set to announce the results of the integrated rail plan (James Manning/PA)

The alleged decision comes despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledging his “commitment to Northern Powerhouse Rail” shortly after entering Downing Street in 2019.

As recently as the Conservative Party conference in Manchester last month, Mr Johnson said in his leader’s speech that the Government “will do Northern Powerhouse Rail, we will link up the cities of the Midlands and the North”.

Conservative MP Kevin Hollinrake, who represents Thirsk and Malton in North Yorkshire, told the i the trimmed back plans indicated the Government was “not willing to put our money where our mouth is”.

Mr McMahon said: “It’s laughable that the Government expects people in the North to be grateful for some half-baked and repackaged plans, as they attempt to quietly back out of promises made on the vital major infrastructure projects those communities need so badly.

“Failure to deliver on HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail – schemes ministers have committed to dozens of times – is not only insulting, it is actively holding back investment and opportunity that could benefit millions of people.”

A Department for Transport spokeswoman said: “Work is continuing on the integrated rail plan.

“We will publish it shortly and do not comment on speculation.”

Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier