Eco council houses to have tenants by Christmas

By Press Association
November 16 2021, 9.50am
Eco-homes being lowered into place in Plasnewydd, Cardiff, ready to house council tenants (Lexington Communications/PA)
Nine environmentally-friendly homes are being built in Cardiff to house families at the top of the city council’s waiting list.

The eco-homes are being installed on a brownfield site on Croft Street in Plasnewydd as part of a push by the local authority to create hundreds of affordable homes over the next decade.

The sustainable, modular properties began being lowered into place by crane on Monday.

They will become available to people on Cardiff Council’s housing waiting lists in just five weeks, with the first tenants expected to move in before Christmas.

Built off-site in Nottinghamshire, the sustainable, modular homes, have been made to be net zero carbon and 90% more energy efficient than standard homes, developer Wates Residential has said.

Created to be extremely airtight, meaning well insulated, residents should see huge savings on their bills.

The modular homes will be ready in five weeks for residents.
It is the first time this method of construction has been used by the local authority.

Cardiff’s housing chief, councillor Lynda Thorne, said: “I’m delighted that the first new tenants in the development will be in before Christmas and they can begin enjoying living in their new Cardiff Living homes so soon.

“Increasing the availability of affordable housing for people in Cardiff is a high priority for the council, but we also want to make sure that the new homes we are delivering are good quality properties that are as ‘green’ as they possibly can be for the benefits of our tenants by reducing fuel poverty, and the benefit of our wider population, because it’s the right, sustainable thing to do.”

The council have partnered with Wates to build 1,500 new homes across 40 sites in the city over the next 10 years.

The homes are built to be 90% more efficient than regular homes meaning residents will save on energy bills.
These will include affordable homes for rent and sale, supported accommodation and more accessible and adaptable homes for older people.

Wates Group operates across London and the south working with housing associations and councils to develop sustainable communities.

Regional director Edward Rees said: “It is incredible to see this unused plot of land transformed into affordable homes.

“We are committed to eliminating waste and carbon from our operations by 2025, well ahead of the Government’s own environmental targets, and we’re working collaboratively with customers, supply chain and joint venture partners to find better and more innovative ways to reduce waste, reduce energy consumption and enhance the natural environment.”

