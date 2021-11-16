Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Companies referred by Tory figures won share of £1.7bn of PPE contracts

By Press Association
November 16 2021, 2.12pm Updated: November 16 2021, 4.00pm
(Jane Barlow/PA)
(Jane Barlow/PA)

The Government has insisted fast-tracked offers to supply PPE went through the same due diligence as any other route, after a leaked list showed dozens of firms were given contracts worth a total of £1.7 billion after being referred by Tory figures.

The list published by the Politico website detailed 47 firms which were given Government contracts to supply personal protective equipment during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, after they were referred by MPs, ministers, peers and Government officials and deemed “more credible” than other leads.

The list shows that former health secretary Matt Hancock referred four companies to the scheme, while the office of Michael Gove, who was then Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, also put forward a firm.

Matt Hancock affair accusations
Matt Hancock (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Conservative MPs Julian Lewis, Andrew Percy, Steve Brine and Esther McVey also passed on details, as did peers Lord Agnew, Lord Feldman, Baroness Mone and Lord Deighton.

The Prime Minister’s former chief aide Dominic Cummings was also listed as a referrer, although he said this was an “admin error”.

There is no suggestion that those who referred companies had any say in whether they were eventually handed contracts, but the National Audit Office (NAO) previously said those who went through the high-priority route were 10 times more likely to be successful.

Michael Gove
Michael Gove (Steve Parsons/PA)

Asked about a firm linked to a donor to Mr Gove on Monday, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I think on all these cases that were brought forward, they underwent the same level of scrutiny as they did through other procurement routes.

“That high-priority list meant procurement officials could assess offers more quickly from sources such as large companies with established contacts and those more capable of supplying the protective equipment for NHS workers at speed.

“It went through the same level of due diligence as other routes did.”

Esther McVey
Esther McVey (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A Government spokesperson added: “At the height of the pandemic there was a desperate need for PPE to protect health and social care staff and the Government rightly took swift and decisive action to secure it.

“Ministers were not involved in awarding contracts.”

The NAO previously criticised a lack of transparency about the way emergency procedures were used to secure supplies and services in early 2020.

The NAO said it was understandable that unusual procedures were followed in a time of crisis but its report identified failures to properly document where referrals to the fast-track lane had come from, and criticised the Government for not publishing details of all contracts in a timely manner.

The Public Accounts Committee of MPs previously said the Cabinet Office had confirmed that £1.7 billion of contracts were handed out through the VIP lane.

Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier