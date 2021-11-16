Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Westminster sleaze row has caused damage to all MPs and Parliament, warns May

By Press Association
November 16 2021, 2.16pm Updated: November 16 2021, 3.30pm
Theresa May (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
Theresa May (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)

Theresa May has warned of the “damage” caused to all MPs and Parliament by the Westminster sleaze row.

The former prime minister pressed MPs to scrap the controversial standards reforms which sparked the crisis, adding it would be a “step in the right direction”.

But the Conservative MP cautioned such a move will “not undo the damage” done by the Government’s botched attempt to delay a parliamentary suspension to former cabinet minister Owen Paterson for breaking lobbying rules.

The motion before the Commons on Tuesday implements a Government U-turn over the Paterson row.

It is aimed at rescinding the so-called Leadsom amendment, which looked to establish a review of the MP standards investigation process in a bid to delay Mr Paterson’s suspension.

It will also endorse the Commons Standards Committee’s report which would have suspended Mr Paterson from Parliament for 30 days if he had remained an MP.

He quit as the Conservative MP for North Shropshire after the Government backed down on its attempt to delay his suspension and reform the standards process.

Sir Christopher Chope (PA)
Sir Christopher Chope (PA)

An attempt to quietly endorse the Commons standards watchdog’s report on Mr Paterson’s behaviour was foiled on Monday night as veteran Tory Sir Christopher Chope objected to the move.

Mrs May told the Commons: “I trust that no member of this House is thinking of doing anything other than supporting the motion that is being moved by the Leader of the House.

“Passing this motion will be a step in the right direction but it will not undo the damage that has been done by the vote of November 3.

“Let’s be clear this is not a party political issue. Damage has been done to all Members of Parliament and to Parliament as a whole.”

Mrs May criticised the Government support for an overhaul of parliamentary standards in light of Mr Paterson’s case as “ill-judged and just plain wrong”.

On the report into Mr Paterson’s actions, Mrs May said: “I believe the conclusion was clear and fair, Owen Paterson broke the rules on paid advocacy and the attempt by members of this House, aided and abetted by the Government, under cover of reform of the process effectively to clear his name was misplaced, ill-judged and just plain wrong.”

Mrs May also said: “It would be a mistake to think that because someone broke the rules, the rules were wrong.

“The rule on paid advocacy is a long-standing one.

“The problem came because there was an attempt to effectively let off a then-member of the House.

“That flew in the face of the rules on paid advocacy and in the face of the processes established by this House.”

The Maidenhead MP urged the Government to look at recommendations on how to strengthen rules on MPs standards put forward by a committee in 2018.

Mrs May said wider issues over the service given by MPs to their constituents is a matter “for their electorate”, before concluding: “Damage has been done to this House.

“We can start to repair that damage by accepting the report of the Committee on Standards, and I urge every member of this House to support this motion.”

Labour’s Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi (Slough) said Prime Minister Boris Johnson “should be considering his position” given he “forced” Conservative MPs to “protect his paid lobbyist friend rather than doing what is right”.

He added: “By thereby doing he has egregiously eroded our democracy.”

SNP Commons leader Pete Wishart criticised the “malicious, malign attempt to undermine and smear” the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, Kathryn Stone.

It was Ms Stone’s investigation that found Mr Paterson breached the Commons code of conduct by lobbying ministers and officials for two companies paying him more than £100,000 per year.

On Monday, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng apologised to Ms Stone after he publicly speculated about her future.

Mr Wishart said: “She shouldn’t be considering her position, the Leader of the House should be considering his position as should the Prime Minister because they needed to undermine the standards commissioner in order for the silly and stupid plan to work for them – of course it hasn’t worked at all.”

Opening the standards debate, Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg expressed “regret” and told MPs an amendment to save Mr Paterson was a “mistake”.

Mr Rees-Mogg said: “I think it was simply the tragedy that afflicted Mr (Owen) Paterson coloured and clouded our judgment, and my judgment, incorrectly and it is as simple and as sad as that.”

He added: “I regret that the amendment conflated an individual case with more general concerns, that was a mistake.”

