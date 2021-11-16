Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Government accused of excluding MPs from Northern Ireland Protocol updates

By Press Association
November 16 2021, 2.28pm
Union and European Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Union and European Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said it is “appalling” that the House of Commons has been denied an update on the Northern Ireland Protocol while a statement has been placed before the unelected House of Lords.

Raising a point of order, shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland Louise Haigh accused the Government of excluding elected representatives from EU negotiations and updates around the protocol after only the House of Lords was briefed by Brexit Minister Lord Frost last week.

She insisted it is a “pattern of behaviour” by the Government and asked the Commons Speaker for advice.

Ms Haigh told MPs: “Last week, Lord Frost made a statement in the House of Lords regarding our current relationship with the European Union, negotiations following Brexit and particularly around the Northern Ireland Protocol. He promised to Baroness Darlington that a statement would be subsequent in the House of Commons.

“Today, a written ministerial statement has been placed before this House, which I am sure you will agree, it is not acceptable or appropriate and follows a pattern of behaviour by this Government, which has been excluding elected representatives from negotiations and from updates around the protocol, not least elected representatives from this House from Northern Ireland. I’d be grateful for advice on how we can ensure ministers are brought to this House.”

Sir Lindsay noted it is the “normal case ministerial statements are made in both Houses”, before adding: “What I find appalling, this is the elected House that represents the constituents across the country and somehow it seems fit for the Lordship to hear the statement when this House has been denied it.”

He said his best suggestion would be to “try a UQ (urgent question) in the morning”.

An urgent question requires a Government minister to come to the House of Commons chamber and give an immediate answer without prior notice.

It is up to the Commons Speaker to decide whether to allow an urgent question or not.

