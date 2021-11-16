Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boris Johnson welcomes Greek PM to Downing Street

By Press Association
November 16 2021, 5.00pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks with Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (Daniel Leal/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks with Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (Daniel Leal/PA)

Boris Johnson thanked the Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for his leadership at Cop26 as he welcomed him to Downing Street this afternoon.

Mr Mitsotakis offered his congratulations to the UK Prime Minister following the Glasgow summit, while Mr Johnson said “we made a lot of progress”.

The Greek PM also said there was “a lot to talk about” surrounding the “very strong bilateral relationship” between Greece and the UK.

Greeting Mr Mitsotakis, Mr Johnson said: “Great to welcome my friend Kyriakos Mitsotakis to London. We have been… working on this for a long time and the relationship between Greece and the UK is of the utmost importance to me, to us.

“It is of course the bicentenary of our support for Greek independence – Greece’s historic movement towards independence in 1821.”

Mr Mitsotakis interjected: “Against the odds,” and Mr Johnson added: “Against the odds. With the support of Lord Byron and others. But fantastic to see you.”

Poet Lord Byron used his fame to internationalise the Greeks’ fight for liberty from 1821 to 1829.

Mr Johnson also said: “I want to say a big thank you to Kyriakos for your leadership during Cop26 in Glasgow.”

The Greek prime minister said Mr Johnson delivered a “very complicated project”.

Elgin Marbles
The Parthenon Sculptures, also known as the Elgin Marbles (Matthew Fearn/PA)

While only warm words were exchanged before the cameras, it is expected that Mr Mitsotakis will challenge the prime minister over the return of the Elgin Marbles to Greece during his visit.

The leaders are unlikely to see eye to eye over the status of the Parthenon sculptures removed from the Acropolis more than 200 years ago.

Mr Johnson has insisted they were “legally acquired” and are rightfully owned by the British Museum, whereas the Greek prime minister argues they were “stolen” from Athens.

The 17 figures were taken by the staff of British ambassador to the Ottoman Empire, Lord Elgin, in the early 19th century and have been the subjects of a long dispute.

Downing Street said today that decisions about the ancient sculptures were a matter for the British Museum.

The UK Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The possession of the marbles is a matter purely for the museum, it’s not one for the UK Government.”

Prime Minister of Greece visits UK
Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos (Daniel Leal/PA)

The British Museum insisted there was a “positive advantage and public benefit” in having some of the sculptures in London.

Last week, Mr Mitsotakis told The Daily Telegraph: “Our position is very clear. The marbles were stolen in the 19th century, they belong in the Acropolis Museum and we need to discuss this issue in earnest.

“I am sure that if there was a willingness on the part of the (British) Government to move we could find an arrangement with the British Museum in terms of us sending abroad cultural treasures on loan, which have never left the country.”

But Mr Johnson, earlier this year, ruled out returning the marbles to Greece.

He told Greek newspaper Ta Nea: “I understand the strong feelings of the Greek people, and indeed Prime Minister Mitsotakis, on the issue.

“But the UK Government has a firm longstanding position on the sculptures which is that they were legally acquired by Lord Elgin under the appropriate laws of the time and have been legally owned by the British Museum’s trustees since their acquisition.”

