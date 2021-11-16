Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boris Johnson stands firm to Greek PM over the Parthenon Marbles

By Press Association
November 16 2021, 6.54pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomes the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, to 10 Downing Street (Victoria Jones/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomes the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, to 10 Downing Street (Victoria Jones/PA)

Boris Johnson has told his Greek counterpart that he understands the “strength of feeling” on the issue of the Parthenon Marbles, but reiterated that the matter lies with the British Museum.

Downing Street said that the Greek prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, raised the issue of the ancient sculptures at his meeting with Mr Johnson in London on Tuesday.

The 17 figures were taken by the staff of British ambassador to the Ottoman Empire, Lord Elgin, in the early 19th century and have been the subjects of a long dispute.

Mr Johnson has insisted they were “legally acquired” and are rightfully owned by the British Museum, whereas the Greek PM argues they were “stolen” from Athens.

Parthenon Marbles
Greece wants the Parthenon Marbles to be returned (Matthew Fearn/PA)

On Tuesday, Mr Johnson said the matter was “one for the trustees of the British Museum”.

A No 10 spokeswoman said the pair agreed that the issue “in no way affects the strength of the UK-Greece partnership”.

She said the two leaders also discussed issues including the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol.

“Finally, Prime Minister Mitsotakis raised the issue of the Parthenon Sculptures,” she said.

“The Prime Minister said that he understood the strength of feeling of the Greek people on this issue, but reiterated the UK’s longstanding position that this matter is one for the trustees of the British Museum.

“The leaders agreed that this issue in no way affects the strength of the UK-Greece partnership.”

The British Museum has insisted there is a “positive advantage and public benefit” in having some of the sculptures in London.

