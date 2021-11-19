Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Time to ‘turn the corner’ on damage done by Brexit to UK-EU relations – Martin

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 2.49pm
Taoiseach Micheal Martin (PA)
Irish premier Micheal Martin has said it is time for the UK and EU to “turn the corner” on the damage done to relations following Brexit.

Fresh talks between UK Brexit Minister Lord David Frost and European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic in Brussels on Friday have raised hopes of a breakthrough in the impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Martin said there was a need for both sides to move on from the dispute and work together to tackle crucial issues such as climate change.

At the British-Irish Council press conference in Cardiff, the Taoiseach was asked why UK/EU relations were so poor five years on from Brexit.

He said the “underlying reason” was the “historic nature” of Brexit and the length of time the UK had been a member of the EU.

“Inevitably, there will be a long period of adjustment and change,” Mr Martin said.

He added: “There’s now a need to turn the corner in the relationship. And by that I mean the macro geopolitical issues are such that we need the European Union and United Kingdom in alignment, working together on the big issues that affect the globe.

“We saw great evidence of that in Cop26 – which I thought was excellently organised and hosted by the British Government – and I believe the partnership between the United States, European Union and the UK Government on climate change is the direction of travel.

“That’s the spirit that should inform our approach in terms of a sustained constructive relationship between Europe and the UK into the future.

“I believe the first immediate step in that direction is a resolution of the issues pertaining to the operation of the protocol and, therefore, we should all direct our energies now over the next while to comprehensively, and in an enduring way, resolving those issues.

“Because I think if we can do that, I think we can then develop that stronger, proactive, constructive relationship which is urgently required, in my view, given the way the world is going, between the European Union and the United Kingdom.”

UK Communities Secretary Michael Gove (Steve Parsons/PA)

UK Cabinet minister Michael Gove said resolving the protocol row could pave the way to improved relations between the UK and EU.

“I think that making sure that we can resolve the difficulties of the protocol on the ground is, I think, one way of ensuring that we can move to an even better set of relations between European Union nations and the United Kingdom,” he said.

“It is natural that we should want to address those areas where there may be differences and dissonances, but it’s also important that we bear in mind those areas where there is harmony and progress.”

Mr Gove highlighted terrorism and climate as some of the areas where a joint UK-EU approach would be beneficial.

Earlier, Mr Gove expressed confidence that talks can progress without the need for the UK to trigger Article 16, which would suspend elements of the post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Asked if he interpreted those comments as the UK stepping back from its threat to invoke the clause, Mr Martin said: “I believe both governments (UK and Irish) and all the administrations here share a common desire to get these issues resolved through negotiation.”

Mr Martin said he detected a “genuine desire” on all sides of the issue to resolve the stand-off over the protocol in the “best interests of people in Northern Ireland on the ground”.

“Perfect must never be the enemy of the good and so I think we must be practical and pragmatic, and get these issues resolved by negotiation,” he added.

