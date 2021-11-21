Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Pandemic has made it more difficult to tackle migrant crisis – Javid

By Press Association
November 21 2021, 11.21am Updated: November 21 2021, 11.33am
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dungeness, Kent, by the RNLI following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dungeness, Kent, by the RNLI following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The coronavirus pandemic has made it more difficult to send failed asylum seekers back to the countries from which they came, the Health Secretary has said, as the Government was accused of failing to tackle the migrant crisis.

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said on Sunday that at the current rate, more migrants will be travelling to Britain via the English Channel than there are voters in the Home Secretary’s constituency if the Government doesn’t act.

Hundreds more people, including very young children, have made the dangerous Channel crossing to the UK over the weekend.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
A family is helped to shore as a group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dungeness, Kent, by the RNLI following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Adults carrying youngsters and others wrapped in blankets were seen arriving on the south-east coast of England on Saturday with help from lifeboat crews.

While official figures have not been confirmed, it is believed hundreds of people made the journey.

More than 24,700 people have arrived in the UK so far this year after making the Channel crossing in small boats – almost three times the number there were in 2020.

Mr Thomas-Symonds accused Home Secretary Priti Patel of “comprehensively failing” to stem the flow.

He told the Andrew Marr Show on the BBC that it was a “dangerous failure”, adding: “And it appears the Prime Minister agrees because he seems to be putting the minister for the Cabinet Office in charge of a review of this.”

The Times reported that Boris Johnson had drafted in Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay to oversee the issue of the rising number of migrants arriving on Britain’s shores.

Regional cabinet meeting – Bristol
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Stephen Barclay (Steve Parsons/PA)

The newspaper said that the PM was “exasperated” with the situation following a number of strategies failing to bring numbers down.

And Mr Thomas-Symonds said: “And if the rate (of crossings) continues as it is at the moment, if the rate of increase from last year to this year is repeated again next year, we’ll have as many people risking their lives in the Channel as there are people in Priti Patel’s constituency, her incompetence on this issue is dangerous.”

He added: “We need first of all to have a workable deal with the French authorities, which Priti Patel doesn’t have.

“All she’s interested in is diplomatic spats with the French government. That isn’t what we need.”

Meanwhile, French officials said 243 people in difficulty were recovered and brought to safety at the ports of Boulogne-sur-Mer, Dunkirk and Calais.

It is thought at least 10 migrants have died in the past few weeks while trying to make the dangerous crossing.

The Andrew Marr Show
Undated BBC handout photo of Health Secretary Sajid Javid appearing on the BBC1 current affairs programme, The Andrew Marr show (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

But Health Secretary Sajid Javid defended efforts and said Covid had made things more difficult.

He told Andrew Marr: “We do need new agreements with countries, predominately with the countries where most of the failed asylum seekers are coming from, and those aren’t always European countries, and this Home Secretary has done that, she has signed new agreements and put those in place with countries like India.

“But also I would say that the pandemic has made returning people across the world, across asylum systems, much harder, and we do have to take that into account as well.”

Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier