Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Racism not taken seriously enough by sporting bodies, says Javid

By Press Association
November 21 2021, 12.01pm
Azeem Rafiq giving evidence at the inquiry into racism he suffered at Yorkshire County Cricket Club (House of Commons/PA)
Azeem Rafiq giving evidence at the inquiry into racism he suffered at Yorkshire County Cricket Club (House of Commons/PA)

UK sporting bodies have not taken accusations of racism seriously, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said.

He said that racial slurs used at Yorkshire County Cricket Club were not “banter” as had been suggested, and called for the organisation to change.

His comments come after whistleblower and former cricketer Azeem Rafiq claimed he faced slurs and institutional racism at his former club.

Speaking on Trevor Phillips on Sunday on Sky News, Mr Javid said that sporting authorities like the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had not gone far enough to tackle racism.

When asked whether the Government needed to stop trusting sporting bodies, he replied: “I think it’s a very good question, because I think the sporting authorities, whether it’s football, cricket, they talk the talk, but what have they actually done that’s really helping?

“I remember when I was the culture secretary and overseeing sport in this country, I remember meeting the ECB then about issues of racial discrimination in cricket, and they were telling me what they were going to do, and look where we are now, many years later, look at what’s happening, look at what’s been uncovered.

“I don’t think the ECB has taken this issue very seriously.

“I think they need to take a long, hard look at themselves. And now this is a real test for them and let’s see if they can pass it.”

Mr Javid also said the racial slurs used at Yorkshire Cricket Club have never been just “banter”.

He added: “I was called P*** almost every day at school, I didn’t like it then, I don’t like it now.

“I think the good news is our country has come a long, long way since then, but clearly not every institution in the country has taken that journey and it’s clear to everyone now that Yorkshire County Cricket Club is one of those institutions that have been stuck in the dark ages and needs to change.”

In December last year, 30-year-old former Yorkshire county cricket player Rafiq revealed non-white players at the club were called “P****” and “elephant washers”, while the drinking culture at the club was highlighted with regard to insensitivity around Muslim attitudes to alcohol.

A legal battle followed, and Yorkshire Cricket Club accepted Rafiq had been the victim of “racial harassment and bullying” after an investigation, however a full report into what happened is yet to be released publicly.

Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier