Law to force developers to install electric car-charging points in new homes

New homes in England will have to have electric vehicle charging points installed as standard by law from next year, in a major bid to try and move drivers away from petrol and diesel cars.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce the new legislation on Monday in a speech to the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) annual conference.

And he will say that not only will new homes, supermarkets, and workplaces have to have the charging points installed, but those undergoing major renovations will be forced to make the upgrades too.

File photo dated 5/3/2021 of an electric car being charged (John Walton/PA)

The Government has already announced that the sale of new petrol and diesel cars will end in the UK in 2030, and it is hoped the new laws will mean up to 145,000 new charging points will be made available every year.

Mr Johnson is expected to say: “We will require new homes and buildings to have EV charging points – with another 145,000 charging points to be installed thanks to these regulations.

“We are investing in new projects to turn wind power into hydrogen and our net-zero strategy is expected to trigger about £90 billion of private sector investment, driving the creation of high wage high skilled jobs as part of our mission to unite and level up across the country.”

Downing Street branded the move as “world-leading” and the hope is that charging an electric vehicle will become as easy as filling up with fuel.

As well as new homes and non-residential buildings, those that carry out large scale renovations, and therefore have more than 10 parking spaces, will also need to install charging points.

Mr Johnson is expected to tell the CBI conference that the UK can gain advantages from acting first to transform the global economy and transition to net zero.

Electric vehicle signage at a Source London EV charging station in central London (John Walton/PA)

In his speech, Mr Johnson is expected to add: “This is a pivotal moment, we cannot go on as we are.

“We have to adapt our economy to the green industrial revolution.

“We have to use our massive investment in science and technology and we have to raise our productivity and then we have to get out your way.

“We must regulate less or better and take advantage of new freedoms.”