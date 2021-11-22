Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

G7 foreign ministers to travel to Liverpool for summit

By Press Association
November 22 2021, 12.05am
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Leon Neal/PA)
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Leon Neal/PA)

Liz Truss is hoping to build a “worldwide network of liberty that advances freedom, democracy and enterprise” as she welcomes counterparts from around the world to Liverpool next month.

The Foreign Secretary will host a summit of foreign and development ministers from the G7 countries in Liverpool, from December 10 to 12.

And as well as representatives from the US, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan and the EU, countries from the Association of Southeast Asian Countries will also attend for the first time, a move the Foreign Office said was a sign of the UK’s growing Indo-Pacific tilt.

The group is expected to discuss a range of global issues, including economic resilience post-Covid, global health and human rights.

Ms Truss said: “The meeting of G7 foreign and development ministers in Liverpool next month is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the city to the world, highlighting the best of British culture, commerce and creativity.

“I will be hosting our friends and partners to discuss how we build closer economic, technology and security ties globally and deliver for the British people.

“I want us to build a worldwide network of liberty that advances freedom, democracy and enterprise and encourages like-minded countries to work together from a position of strength.

“I was deeply saddened by the awful attack in Liverpool this month, but the resolve of the people of this great city will never waver in the face of such atrocities.”

Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, said: “Liverpool is proud to have been chosen to host this global event on behalf of the UK government.

Mayor of Liverpool
Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson during her swearing in ceremony at Liverpool Town Hall (Peter Byrne/PA)

“We are a fitting choice given our cultural significance, musical importance and sporting greatness which attracts visitors from around the world, as well as our scientific and architectural innovation.”

While Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region added: “Liverpool is often described as ‘the world in one city’, so I can think of no more fitting city to host the G7 foreign and development ministerial meeting.

“We are an outward-facing and welcoming region, and nation, known around the world as a global leader in sport, culture, music, heritage and so much more.

“Where we were once leaders of the First Industrial Revolution, we are pioneers of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, leading the world in digital and green innovation.

“From the recently launched Pandemic Institute to revolutionary projects like HyNet and our own Mersey Tidal Power scheme, there is nowhere that better embodies the best of our country’s past and an exciting vision for the future.

“The eyes of the world will be on the Liverpool City Region during this summit, and we have a fantastic story to tell.

“While they’re here, I’m sure that the foreign and development ministers and the world’s press, like the many, many tourists we attract every year, won’t be afraid to spend a few pounds in the local economy.”

Liverpool waterfront deleted from the World Heritage List
File photo dated 5/6/2021 of the view across the River Mersey just before the sun rises behind the Liverpool waterfront (Peter Byrne/PA)

During their visit, the foreign ministers will experience first-hand some of Liverpool’s cultural sites.

The Museum of Liverpool, on the city’s famous waterfront, will be the main location for the talks.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Carden, who is the Gold Commander in charge of policing the event, said: “Merseyside Police is committed to ensuring the safety of the G7 conference delegates and the residents of Merseyside.

“A robust policing plan has been put in place to ensure that delegates can enjoy the conference and the city during their visit.

“The force will continue to provide an effective and professional policing service across Merseyside during the conference.”

Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier