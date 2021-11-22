Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Charles meets President of Israel at Highgrove

By Press Association
November 22 2021, 12.17pm Updated: November 22 2021, 1.21pm
The Prince of Wales has met the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire (Ben Birchall/PA)
The Prince of Wales has met the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Prince of Wales has met the President of Israel at Highgrove.

Charles welcomed Isaac Herzog to his country retreat in Tetbury, Gloucestershire, on Monday morning.

Mr Herzog said the pair discussed climate change and he thanked Charles for his close relationship with Israel, the British Jewish community and Holocaust survivors.

The president wrote on Twitter: “Grateful to HRH Prince Charles for the warm welcome to @HighgroveGarden.

“We discussed the climate crisis and potential for regional co-operation.

“I thanked him for his leadership and close relationship with Israel and British Jewry, especially their Holocaust survivors.”

Mr Herzog, who took office in the summer, arrived in the UK on Sunday for a three-day official visit.

President of Israel visit to UK
The Prince of Wales welcomes President of Israel Isaac Herzog to Highgrove (Ben Birchall/PA)

The president has warned the West to stop “wasting time” on Iran’s “games”, and called on the UK to work with Israel to stop Tehran from exploiting the world’s willingness to negotiate over a nuclear deal.

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Mr Herzog said: “Iran does not want dialogue. It is exploiting the world’s willingness to negotiate to buy time. Israel cannot allow the fundamentalists of Tehran to acquire a nuclear bomb.”

Mr Herzog said on Twitter that he would be meeting Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his trip, as well as Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, and Jewish community leaders.

He will also pay tribute to former Chief Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, who died last year.

Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier