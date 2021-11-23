Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Parliament was misled over British Airways Kuwait flight, says Truss

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 4.21pm
The Foreign Office has disclosed that Parliament and the public were misled for decades over a British Airways flight which landed in Kuwait as Iraqi troops were invading in 1990 (Tim Ockenden/PA)
Parliament and the public were misled for decades over a British Airways flight which landed in Kuwait as Iraqi troops were invading, the Foreign Office has disclosed.

Newly released files show the British ambassador warned the Foreign Office that Iraqi forces had crossed the border an hour before Flight BA149 touched down in Kuwait in the early hours of August 2 1990.

However the information was never passed on to the airline, which was unable to take action to divert the flight.

Within hours of landing, the more than 300 passengers and crew had been detained by Iraqi troops, marking the start of an ordeal lasting almost five months as they were used by Saddam Hussein as “human shields” against Western attack.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said it is “unacceptable” that it has taken so long for the truth about the warning from the ambassador, Sir Michael Weston, to come out.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has apologised to Parliament (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

In a written ministerial statement, she apologised to MPs while expressing her “deepest sympathy” to those who were detained and mistreated at the hands of the Iraqis.

In an attempt to draw a line under the speculation that has surrounded Flight BA149 for decades, the Foreign Office released hundreds of pages of documents to the National Archives.

Ms Truss said they are consistent with statements made by ministers that “the government at the time did not attempt in any way to exploit the flight by any means whatever”.

However, her assurance was met with deep scepticism by some of those on board the flight, who have long believed that a group of around 10 men who were the first to disembark when it landed were special forces troops.

Passenger Barry Manners, who was a 24-year-old businessman at the time, said claims that there were no military personnel on board the flight were “a lie”.

“I’m gobsmacked they are still saying this. If the government was using British Airways as de facto military transport, come clean and admit it,” he told the PA news agency.

“I live in the real world, I’m not a snowflake – if they pulled us into a room and said: ‘Terribly sorry, we had to do it, have a year off paying income tax and here’s a gold card for British Airways, keep your gob shut’, I would say ‘Fair enough’.

“But when people lie to me, then I get upset.”

John Major
Sir John Major said there were no British military personnel on the flight (Michael Stephens/PA)

Following their detention, the hostages were dispersed to potential targets across Iraq in an attempt to deter Western attacks.

Some suffered post-traumatic stress after being subjected to abuse and witnessing atrocities and remain angry at the way they believe they were unnecessarily exposed to danger.

Among the papers released by the Foreign Office is an exchange of correspondence from 1992 between then prime minister Sir John Major and John (now Lord) Prescott, who was shadow transport secretary.

Sir John insisted there were no military personnel on the flight; however, a briefing note by a senior official in the Foreign Office Middle East Department showed ministers were being less than fully frank about what they knew.

PM Nixon noted: “We have never made public the fact our ambassador in Kuwait telephoned the (Foreign Office) resident clerk before BA149 landed in Kuwait to say that Iraqi troops had crossed the border.

“At the time, we had no reason to believe that the Iraqis would carry on and launch a full-scale invasion.

“The resident clerk did not inform the Department of Transport, who might have been able to turn the flight away from Kuwait.”

Mr Nixon also expressed concern that when Margaret Thatcher answered questions about the flight in the Commons in the immediate aftermath of the invasion, she may have misled Parliament.

The then prime minister told MPs the flight landed and the passengers and crew disembarked before the invasion, adding: “The invasion was later.”

Mr Nixon wrote: “The then prime minister’s statement to the House of Commons on September 6 1990 may have given the impression that the aircraft landed before Iraqi troops crossed the border.

“This was not the case. The flight landed after the initial incursions but before the full-scale invasion was apparent.”

