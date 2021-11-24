Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No 10 defends PM after claims he did not wear mask during Macbeth theatre outing

By Press Association
November 24 2021, 2.53pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly did not comply with mask wearing stipulations during a theatre visit on Tuesday (Justin Tallis/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly did not comply with mask wearing stipulations during a theatre visit on Tuesday (Justin Tallis/PA)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson “follows all Covid rules” Downing Street has insisted after reports emerged that he attended a performance of Macbeth without wearing a mask.

The Guardian said an audience member at the Almeida theatre saw Mr Johnson without his mask on at all times during Tuesday’s performance, while another had seen him maskless in a public area of the north London venue.

On its website the theatre urges patrons to wear a face covering during their visit unless eating or drinking.

Mask wearing regulations in England were dropped by the Government in the summer but some transport networks are continuing to enforce their use as a condition of carriage, while some venues and shops still recommend they are worn.

Asked by reporters on Wednesday why the Prime Minister was “not wearing a mask” during the performance, Mr Johnson’s press secretary said: “The PM follows all Covid rules.”

She repeated the answer when asked why the theatre’s request for patrons to have a face mask on was allegedly not complied with.

In a statement on the Almeida’s website, it states: “We ask all our visitors to continue to wear a face covering while in the theatre, unless exempt or when eating or drinking.

“You may be reminded of this on entry to the building, however this will not be enforced.”

The Guardian said a witness had seen Mr Johnson put his mask “back on at the end as the lights went up” at the end of the Shakespearean tragedy.

It is not the first time this month that the Prime Minister has been accused of failing to comply with mask wearing regulations.

He was previously criticised for not wearing a mask while sitting next to 95-year-old broadcaster and environmental campaigner Sir David Attenborough at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow and while greeting hospital staff during a visit to the North East.

