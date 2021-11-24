Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tory MP Geoffrey Cox accused of ‘taking the mick’ over job in Carribbean

By Press Association
November 24 2021, 3.19pm
Former Attorney General Geoffrey Cox
Former Attorney General Geoffrey Cox

Boris Johnson faced fresh pressure to act on MPs’ second jobs as a Conservative former minister took part a Caribbean corruption inquiry

Senior lawyer Sir Geoffrey Cox QC joined day 55 of the British Virgin Islands Commission of Inquiry via via video link on Wednesday while the Commons was sitting.

A screenshot of the British Virgin Islands Commission of Inquiry featuring Sir Geoffrey Cox (PA)

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said of the former Attorney General: “Geoffrey Cox is taking the mick and the Prime Minister is letting him get away with it.”

It was a “a test of leadership” for the Prime Minister, she claimed.

The Prime Minister has backed a ban on MPs working as paid consultants or lobbyists and insisted that anyone “prioritising outside interests” and neglecting their constituents should face investigation.

Sir Geoffrey has defended his outside interests by arguing that “it is up to the electors of Torridge and West Devon whether or not they vote for someone who is a senior and distinguished professional in his field and who still practices that profession”.

He was asked to advise the BVI government and has described his role at the hearings as being “to assist the public inquiry in getting to the truth”.

Sir Geoffrey was paid more than £54,000 for legal work in October, the most recent update to the register of MPs’ interests shows.

The sum brought his total earnings from legal work for 2021 to almost £955,000 on top of his MP’s salary of £81,932.

