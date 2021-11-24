Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mayors demand rethink on rail plans for the North

By Press Association
November 24 2021, 3.57pm Updated: November 24 2021, 6.43pm
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, centre, outlined proposals for land value capture (Danny Lawson/PA)
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, centre, outlined proposals for land value capture (Danny Lawson/PA)

Leaders from across the North of England have called on the Government to rethink its plans for the future of rail, claiming the proposals do not make economic sense.

At a Transport for the North board meeting, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham suggested contributions towards the cost of rail improvements could be made from rising land values.

Members, who include regional mayors, agreed they should go back to the Government and restate their case for the Northern Powerhouse Rail plans, which they said are necessary to improve the economy in the North.

After the meeting in Leeds, Metro mayors from across the North put forward a united front to oppose the Integrated Rail Plan (IRP) announced by the Government last week.

During a news conference, Mr Burnham described the IRP as a “bombshell” and said it does not solve the East-West connectivity problem between cities in the North.

“We have come together with a positive suggestion to move things forward,” he said.

They propose that regions could contribute to the cost of rail improvements by “capturing” increased land values brought about by new stations and lines, stressing this is not a tax increase on residents.

Northern leaders
Northern leaders discussed the rail proposals at the Transport for the North board meeting (Danny Lawson/PA)

Mr Burnham explained: “When you commit to a line, you raise value of some of the land across that line.

“If you take Bradford, for instance, land values would increase in the city centre, and other countries around the world give powers at a local level to capture that value to help pay for the infrastructure, rather than it being a windfall.

“Land value capture is what it’s called, and it is absolutely not a tax on local people.”

Asked to respond to Boris Johnson saying Northern leaders were talking “tripe” about the rail plans, Liverpool City region Mayor Steve Rotheram hit back.

Referring to Mr Johnson’s speech to the CBI on Monday when he imitated the gurgle of a Ferrari, the mayor said: “I will simplify it for the Prime Minister, this is not about vroom vrooms, this is about choo choo trains and the more people we get out of cars and into well-funded and well-connected public transport, then the better it will be for the environment.”

South Yorkshire Mayor Dan Jarvis said the Northern leaders are going back to ministers to ask them to think again, and “explore the art of the possible”.

Northern leaders
Mayor of Liverpool City Region Steve Rotheram, second left, mocked the PM’s speech to the CBI (Danny Lawson/PA)

He said: “We still want to make the case for the Government to do what they originally committed to do – governments change their minds, U-turns are made, this Government has made quite a few of them.”

Tracy Brabin, West Yorkshire Mayor, added: “We are not going to accept what we have been given, this is an opportunity to make it better.”

She also claimed the Government’s current plans do not represent value for money, saying: “If we do it in this way, we will have to do it all over again in a decade.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “Our Integrated Rail Plan outlines a historic £96 billion investment in our railways, delivering upgrades faster and at better value to the taxpayer than any other plan which came before it.

“We welcome all discussions with TfN and are happy to consider proposals on its delivery, provided solutions are realistic and costed.”

