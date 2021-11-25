Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Some secondary schools face ‘significant’ financial pressures, watchdog says

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 12.07am
A larger proportion of secondary schools have been in deficit than primary schools, according to the National Audit Office (Ben Birchall/PA)
Some local authority secondary schools face “significant” financial pressures and have cut staffing or altered the support provided to pupils with special educational needs, a spending watchdog has found.

A larger proportion of secondary schools have been in deficit than primary schools – with more than a quarter (27%) reporting a cumulative deficit in 2019-20, according to the National Audit Office (NAO).

The watchdog is calling on the Department for Education (DfE) and the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) to establish why council-run secondary schools are under “particular financial pressure”.

Overall, the report concludes that the financial health of the school system has “held up well” in recent years despite funding and cost pressures.

But the data does not yet reflect the impact that the Covid-19 pandemic may have had on the sector.

The report says: “Most maintained schools and academy trusts are in surplus, but there are significant pressures on some maintained secondary schools.”

Despite the pressures, most maintained schools were in surplus from 2014-15 to 2019-20, although the proportion reporting a deficit more than doubled.

In 2019-20, 88% of maintained schools reported a cumulative surplus while 11% reported a cumulative deficit, up from 5% in 2014-15, the NAO found.

The proportion of maintained secondary schools reporting a cumulative deficit peaked at 30% in 2017-18, falling to 27% in 2019-20.

In contrast, the proportion of maintained primary schools in deficit was 10% in 2019-20, according to the report.

The watchdog suggests that the steps schools have taken to remain financially sustainable “may adversely affect aspects of their provision”.

Some schools reported that they have reduced staffing levels by not replacing staff who had left, by reducing the hours of staff and by making redundancies.

Meanwhile, other schools reported making changes to the support provided to pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (Send) because of financial pressures, while others said curriculum breadth had been reduced.

The NAO is calling on the DfE to develop its performance management systems so that it can monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of its programmes to support schools’ financial sustainability.

Gareth Davies, the head of the NAO, said: “A financially sustainable school system is vital to the learning and development of the country’s children.

“The Department for Education implemented a range of sensible programmes in recent years that have helped schools to achieve savings.

“However, until it improves the reliability of its data, it will not be able to make fully informed decisions about the support it offers to schools.”

Meg Hillier, chair of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), said: “There are worrying signs that this surplus has come at the expense of services. Many schools have been forced to tighten their belts by cutting back on staff, or reducing support for pupils with specialist needs.

“Government needs to understand whether this surplus genuinely shows better financial sustainability, and isn’t just a ticking timebomb in the education system which will end up failing children – particularly those with the greatest needs.”

She added that the “true impact” of the Covid-19 pandemic on school finances is still not yet known.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “Schools have worked very hard to manage their finances under extreme pressure because of the Government’s woeful underfunding of the education system. This has necessitated making cuts to their provision, and in an increasing number of cases deficits have been unavoidable.

“Since 2020, the Government has improved funding to schools, which we very much welcome. However, we are not convinced this will be enough to reverse the damage that has been done, and the financial situation remains extremely challenging.”

