Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Tory 1922 Committee executive meets Boris Johnson in Downing Street

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 1.35pm
Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The leaders of the Tory backbench MPs have been to see Boris Johnson in Downing Street amid continuing unrest within the party ranks at the Government’s performance.

The chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, confirmed that the executive had met the Prime Minister in No 10 but declined to comment on their discussions.

The meeting comes after a difficult few weeks for Mr Johnson which began with his botched attempt to overhaul the Commons standards rules for MPs leading to renewed accusations of Tory “sleaze”.

It was followed by criticisms that long-awaited announcements on rail improvements for the North and Midlands and the funding of adult social care in England failed to match previous promises.

Boris Johnson speaking during the CBI annual conference
Boris Johnson speaking during the CBI annual conference (Owen Humphreys/PA)

It culminated with his rambling speech to the CBI in which Mr Johnson mislaid part of his text and talked about his visit to the Peppa Pig World theme park.

There have been reports the Tory whips believe a number of MPs have submitted letters of no confidence in Mr Johnson to Sir Graham – although they remain far short of the 54 required under party rules to trigger a vote on his leadership.

Meanwhile, Downing Street has sought to play down reports of tensions between Mr Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

The Times reported that Mr Sunak was becoming increasingly frustrated with the “chaotic” operation in No 10.

The newspaper said the Chancellor’s chief of staff, Liam Booth-Smith, was being blamed for briefing that there was “a lot of concern in the building” about Mr Johnson.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman insisted that the teams in No 10 and No 11, where the Chancellor is based, “continue to work together very well at all levels”.

Asked if the Prime Minister had confidence in Mr Booth-Smith, the spokesman said: “Of course, the Prime Minister has confidence in the team at No 11. They work very closely together delivering on the public’s priorities.”

Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier