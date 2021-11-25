Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Politics UK politics

Net migration to UK drops sharply but ‘no evidence of exodus’

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 2.40pm Updated: November 25 2021, 3.36pm
An estimated 34,000 more people arrived to live in Britain than left last year (PA)
Net migration to the UK fell sharply in 2020 but there is “no evidence of an exodus” of people triggered by Covid-19 or Brexit, new analysis has suggested.

An estimated 34,000 more people arrived in the country than left last year, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is down 88% on 2019, when net migration stood at 271,000.

Immigration in 2020 was much lower than in previous years, with an estimated 268,000 people arriving in the UK – just under half the number in 2019 (592,000).

(PA Graphics)
The number of people leaving the country to live abroad also fell last year, down from 300,000 in 2019 to 234,000 in 2020.

The difference between those arriving and leaving – 34,000 – is around a tenth of the total in 2015, when net migration stood at 329,000.

Jay Lindop, director of the ONS centre for international migration, said that while the figures show “no evidence of an exodus from the UK in 2020”, global travel restrictions meant the movement of people was limited, with “all data sources suggesting migration fell to the lowest level seen for many years”.

The year 2020 was a “highly unusual one for global migration, in that historical trends and typical behaviour patterns were significantly disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and associated restrictions,” she added.

“For the UK, the other major event occurring in 2020 was the end of the Brexit transition period. The impact of Brexit on migration will be difficult to disentangle from the effects of the pandemic.”

During the transition period, the UK continued to be part of the European Union customs union and the single market, and people could migrate between the UK and the EU without needing a visa.

More EU nationals were estimated to have left the UK in 2020 (146,000) than arrived (52,000).

The ONS cautioned that all its migration estimates were based on “experimental research” and were “subject to a high level of uncertainty”.

The drop in net migration means the UK has hit the “elusive and now abandoned net migration target promised by David Cameron”, the University of Oxford’s Migration Observatory noted.

At the 2010 general election, Mr Cameron announced net migration to the UK would be cut from the “hundreds of thousands” to the “tens of thousands” by 2015.

Madeleine Sumption, director of the Migration Observatory, said: “For most of the 2010s it was pretty difficult to fathom what would be required to hit the net migration target, which was so far below migration levels at the time.

“These 2020 estimates illustrate that the severe disruption of a global pandemic appears to have dramatically reduced people’s motivations or ability to move to the UK.”

