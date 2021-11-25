Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Downing Street ‘disappointed’ by threat of French fisherman’s blockade

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 5.49pm
French fishing vessels staging a protest outside the harbour at St Helier, Jersey, in May (Gary Grimshaw/Bailiwick Express)
Downing Street has said the Government is “disappointed” by threats from French fishermen to blockade the Channel Tunnel in the dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights.

The fishermen’s national committee said it would stage protests on Friday at the tunnel and the Channel ports of Calais, Saint- Malo and Ouistreham.

In a statement it said the action, which will take place over a few hours, was intended to be “symbolic and non-violent”.

A No 10 spokesman said they expected the French authorities to prevent any illegal action by the protesters and to ensure trade flows remained open.

“We are disappointed by threats of protest activity,” the spokesman said.

“It will be a matter for the French to ensure that there are no illegal actions and that trade is not affected. We continue to monitor the situation closely.”

The latest action comes after the French fishermen blockaded the port of St Helier in Jersey last May.

They are angry over not receiving more licences to fish in UK and Channel Islands waters under the terms of Britain’s post-Brexit trade deal with the EU – the Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA).

The fisherman’s committee chairman Gerard Romiti said the attitude of the British authorities were “provocative” and “humiliating”.

“We don’t want handouts, we just want our licences back,” he said, according to French media reports.

“The UK must respect the post-Brexit deal. Too many fishermen are still in the dark.”

The latest flare-up in the dispute comes amid tensions between London and Paris over a range of issues.

Following the sinking of a migrant boat in the Channel on Wednesday with the loss of 27 lives, Boris Johnson called on the French to do more to stem the flow of people attempting the hazardous crossing.

It also coincides with the latest meeting between Brexit Minister Lord Frost and the European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic.

The talks are due to focus on the Northern Ireland Protocol although the subject of fishing licences may also come up.

The No 10 spokesman said the Government continued to engage with the commission on the subject.

He said Britain had issued almost 1,700 licences to EU boats where they could provide evidence of past fishing activity in UK waters in line with the terms of the TCA.

“We continue to abide by the TCA and work with fishermen if they have any further evidence they wish to submit as part of their application,” the spokesman said.

“We will continue to give licences where that evidence can be met.”

