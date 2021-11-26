Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Husband who lost wife’s GPS signal during Channel crossing fears the worst

By Press Association
November 26 2021, 2.24am
French police officers patrol the beaches in Wimereux near Calais (Gareth Fuller/PA)
French police officers patrol the beaches in Wimereux near Calais (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A husband has spoken of his fears that his wife is among the 27 people who died while attempting to cross the English Channel.

The man told The Daily Telegraph that he was following the movements of his spouse, Maryam Nuri, during her boat journey when her GPS signal suddenly cut off.

“I am in a very bad state,” he said.

The paper reported that the man is a Kurdish immigrant living in the UK who did not wish to be named, but was known as Baran and was from Ranya in northern Iraq.

Iraqi-Kurdish Mrs Nuri was attempting to join him in Britain.

He said tearfully: “She is not in the UK, which means that she is gone. It is very sad for me, and for everyone.

“I had continuous contact with my wife and I was tracking her live GPS.

“After 4 hours and 18 minutes from the moment she went into that boat, I think they were in the middle of the sea, then I lost her”.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
More than 25,700 people have made the dangerous journey to the UK in small boats this year (Gareth Fuller/PA)

He said he had spoken to his wife on the phone before her signal disappeared, and she had told him that there were some 30 people crowded onto her dinghy.

They included other Kurdish women, one of whom was a girl aged about nine, and Afghan nationals.

When he heard that a vessel had capsized in the sea off France, the man called the people traffickers who had organised the crossing but they told him they could not reach any of the people on board.

Wednesday’s tragedy claimed the lives of 17 men, seven women – including a pregnant woman – and three children, according to authorities.

A joint search and rescue operation by the French and British authorities that was launched after a fishing boat spotted people in the sea was called off late on Wednesday.

The French authorities have arrested five suspected people traffickers in connection with the incident.

The Dover Strait is the busiest shipping lane in the world and many people have perished trying to cross to Britain in inflatable dinghies.

Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier