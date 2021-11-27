Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nokes condemns fellow Tory Dorries for ‘denouncing’ Stanley Johnson allegation

By Press Association
November 27 2021, 10.27am
(PA)
(PA)

Tory MP Caroline Nokes has criticised Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries for using “considerable influence and power in the media” to dismiss her allegation of inappropriate touching against Stanley Johnson, the Prime Minister’s father.

Ms Nokes, chairwoman of the Commons Women and Equalities Committee, said she was disappointed that the Cabinet minister chose to “denounce me in this way” and hoped her comments do not deter others from reporting sexual harassment.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Ms Dorries rejected her Conservative colleague’s allegation, which also prompted a journalist to accuse former Tory MEP Mr Johnson of having groped her.

“I don’t believe it happened,” Ms Dorries said.

“I have known Stanley for 15 years. He is a gentleman. It never happened to me. Maybe there is something wrong with me.”

Ms Nokes said she had hoped the panel on which she accused Mr Johnson of smacking her on the bottom and making a vulgar comment in 2003 would “empower and encourage other women to speak out”.

“I am very sorry the Secretary of State at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has used her considerable influence and power in the media to denounce me in this way, and I very much hope her attitude does not deter other women from being brave enough to report their experiences of public sexual harassment,” Ms Nokes told the PA news agency.

Stanley Johnson
Stanley Johnson (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Johnson, 81, has not denied the allegations but said he has “no recollection” of either incident.

In 2003, Ms Nokes was due to run for the seat of Romsey at the next general election, when Mr Johnson was to run for the Tories in Teignbridge.

“I can remember a really prominent man smacking me on the backside about as hard as he could and going, ‘Oh, Romsey, you’ve got a lovely seat’,” Ms Nokes said earlier this month, before identifying the man as Stanley Johnson.

Her allegation prompted Ailbhe Rea, a journalist with the New Statesman, to allege Mr Johnson groped her at the Tory party conference in 2019.

Jess Phillips, the shadow minister for domestic violence and safeguarding, who appeared on the Sky News discussion where Ms Nokes first detailed the allegation, said it is a “common mistake” for people to think individuals they like cannot perpetrate sexual harassment or violence.

“It’s the thing that silences victims. It reminds them to shut up about their experiences,” the Labour MP told PA.

“I’ve got to say I expected better from Nadine. I’m not surprised though, it’s the most common response to disbelieve.

“I’m not entirely sure why she thinks Caroline would lie. Where’s the benefit?”

Labour has called on the Conservative Party to investigate the allegations, but it has declined to say whether a probe would be launched.

