Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

‘No surprise’ new Covid-19 variant discovered, says Gordon Brown

By Press Association
November 27 2021, 1.19pm
Gordon Brown (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Gordon Brown (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The lack of vaccines in poorer countries is to blame for the development of new coronavirus variants, Gordon Brown has said.

The former prime minister said it is “no surprise” that new variant Omicron was discovered in South Africa earlier this week, and added that new variants are developing because richer countries are “hoarding” vaccines.

His comments came after the UK placed six countries – South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibia – on the red travel list following the discovery of the new variant.

People returning to the UK from those countries will have to quarantine.

Mr Brown said health leaders had given the Government “repeated warnings” that new variants could develop due to a lack of vaccines for poorer countries.

Writing for the Guardian, Mr Brown said: “In the absence of mass vaccination, Covid is not only spreading uninhibited among unprotected people but is mutating, with new variants emerging out of the poorest countries and now threatening to unleash themselves on even fully vaccinated people in the richest countries in the world.”

Fewer than 6% of people in Africa have been fully immunised against Covid-19 and millions of health workers and vulnerable populations have yet to receive a single dose.

Those conditions can speed up the spread of the virus, offering more opportunities for it to evolve into a dangerous variant.

Mr Brown wrote: “The figure exceeds 60% in both high-income countries and upper-middle-income countries. Every day, for every vaccine delivered as first vaccine in the poorest countries, six times as many doses are being administered as third and booster vaccines in the richest parts of the world.”

Speaking to BBC Newsnight, Mr Brown said the UK’s failure to deliver 100 million vaccines, of which it has so far donated 11%, is “probably the biggest international public policy failure of our times”.

He added the decision will “come back to haunt our own country”, and said: “The problem is there are enough vaccines to go around.

“We will have 12 billion vaccines by the end of the year which is enough to vaccinate the whole world. They are being unequally distributed.

“We have set aside vaccines for boosters and young people and there are still spare vaccines for other countries.

“We are depriving people the chance to survive the virus by denying the chance in so many countries to get the vaccines.”

His thoughts were echoed by Dr Osman Dar, project director at One Health Project, who said: “The emergence of a new Covid-19 variant with all its myriad mutations is not unexpected.

“What it highlights are the continuing and fundamental risks to everyone associated with not seriously addressing the inequalities still at play globally in the fight against disease and poor health.”

He added that the travel ban has “economically penalised, socially ostracised and socio-politically stigmatised” the countries on the red list even though they did the “right thing through their timely reporting and sharing of the variant’s genetic data”.

Dr Dar added: “What’s necessary, to limit the negative socio-economic impacts of these restrictive measures on trade and travel, is to have a sufficiently resourced global regime in place.

“This should support countries reporting new variants through the significant financial and social hardships that then ensue – a disaster or pandemic fund specifically engineered around the impacts of trade and travel restrictions.”

Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier