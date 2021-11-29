Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UK and Israel to unite in ‘thwarting’ Iran’s nuclear ambitions

By Press Association
November 29 2021, 3.37am
The foreign ministers of the UK and Israel have issued a fresh commitment to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons as they prepare to reach terms on a decade-long plan to strengthen ties between the two nations (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The foreign ministers of the UK and Israel have issued a fresh commitment to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons as they prepare to reach terms on a decade-long plan to strengthen ties between the two nations.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Israel’s foreign affairs minister Yair Lapid will come together in London on Monday to sign a “memorandum of understanding” aimed at stronger collaboration on issues such as cybersecurity, defence and trade.

In a joint article for The Daily Telegraph, the two ministers call the 10-year plan a “major step forward”, writing: “Israel and the UK are the closest of friends, and today we are deepening that partnership to become even closer.

“This pact will spur technological breakthroughs which have the potential to change the world, create high-quality jobs in both our countries and provide tools to our security forces.”

A major factor of the new pact is a commitment to work “night and day” to prevent Iran from “ever becoming a nuclear power”.

The ministers write: “The clock is ticking, which heightens the need for close co-operation with our partners and friends to thwart Tehran’s ambitions.”

It comes as indirect talks to resuscitate Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal, meant to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons, commence in Vienna.

Ms Truss and Mr Lapid also signalled negotiations will soon begin on a bespoke free trade agreement between the UK and Israel, “which would help us seize new opportunities in the industries of the future like services, science and technology”.

