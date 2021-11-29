Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Angela Rayner demands overhaul of rules governing standards in public life

By Press Association
November 29 2021, 12.19pm
Angela Rayner has called for a rewrite of the rules governing standards in public life (Jacob King/PA)
The UK’s democracy “cannot hinge on a gentleman’s agreement”, Labour has said, as the party proposed a rewrite of the rules governing public life.

Deputy leader, Angela Rayner, set out her proposals to overhaul the standards system that applies to MPs and ministers on Monday, as she accused Boris Johnson of corruption.

But her speech was overshadowed by rumours of a Labour reshuffle being under way as she was speaking, prompting questions of whether the party was again looking inwards at a time it was supposed to be setting out its stall to voters.

Giving a speech at the Institute for Government, Ms Rayner said: “The next Labour government will act to stamp out the corruption that Boris Johnson and his Government has polluted our democracy with.”

Labour has said it would introduce an independent watchdog able to launch investigations and demand the sacking of ministers under plans to prevent corruption and protect taxpayers’ money.

Former ministers would be banned from lobbying, consultancy or any paid work relating to their old roles for at least five years under the plans if Labour seized No 10.

And Ms Rayner said: “The changes that I have set out today will overhaul the broken system that has failed to stop the spread of corruption under this Prime Minister.”

She said: “Never again will a prime minister and his ministers be able to break the rules with impunity because the rules are too weak. They aren’t enforced and it is the Prime Minister himself in charge of them.”

And she added: “Boris Johnson’s corruption means that we must now urgently rebuild trust in our politics, in public office and in Government as a force for good.

“That means rebuilding the regime that is not working.

“The British people deserve so much better than Boris Johnson’s corruption and failure.”

