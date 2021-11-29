Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New rules proposed to clean up Commons following sleaze rows

By Press Association
November 29 2021, 2.01pm
The Commons Standards Committee has proposed new rules to clean up Parliament (James Manning/PA)
MPs could face investigation for launching “excessive” personal attacks online, and the rules around ministers’ gifts and hospitality could be tightened, under a package of reforms put forward to clean up Westminster.

The Commons Standards Committee also set out plans for an outright ban on MPs providing paid parliamentary advice, consultancy or strategic services – echoing recommendations made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in recent weeks.

And it announced that a “senior judicial figure” would be asked to review whether the House’s current system for dealing with alleged breaches of the MPs’ code of conduct is fair, following claims from former minister Owen Paterson that he was denied “natural justice” in the process.

Owen Paterson suspension
Owen Paterson resigned as an MP while facing suspension for breaking lobbying rules (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The committee’s report will be the subject of a consultation before a final set of recommendations is published in the new year.

The proposals would add a new rule to the code of conduct banning MPs from subjecting anyone to “unreasonable and excessive personal attack” in any medium.

The committee and Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone are concerned that social media has allowed personal attacks which do not break the law to be “widely disseminated” in a way which “can be regarded as disreputable”.

The Standards Committee, made up of a cross-party group of MPs and lay members, also proposed reforms to require ministers to publish more details about their interests.

Mr Johnson has faced criticism from Labour for declaring a free holiday at a villa owned by the family of Tory peer and minister Lord Goldsmith on the list of ministers’ interests but not on the parliamentary register which could require the publication of more details such as the value of the stay.

The Standards Committee said “it is manifestly inappropriate for ministers to be subject to fewer and less onerous standards of registration of financial interests than Members who are not ministers”.

Having ministers’ gifts and hospitality included on the Commons register could leave them open to investigation by the independent Parliamentary Commissioner, rather than Mr Johnson’s adviser on ministerial interests, Lord Geidt.

Other recommendations in the report include:

– A new requirement for MPs to have a written contract for any outside work which makes explicit that their duties cannot include lobbying ministers, fellow members or public officials.

– Tightening rules to prevent MPs claiming they were acting to prevent a “serious wrong” as a loophole for lobbying.

– Increasing from six to 12 months the period during which lobbying is banned following receipt of a payment from an outside interest.

– Introducing a new “safe harbour” provision so MPs can be protected from investigation for potential breaches of the code of conduct if they seek out and follow the guidance of officials before taking up a role.

Brexit
Standards Committee chairman Chris Bryant said the proposals will ‘bolster the rules around lobbying and conflicts of interest’ (Jacob King/PA)

The focus on “sleaze” at Westminster follows the case of former minister Mr Paterson, who was found to have breached lobbying rules and faced the prospect of a 30-day suspension from the Commons before quitting as an MP.

Mr Paterson and his allies claimed he was denied justice because of the lack of an appeal process in the system.

The report said there is “effectively a right of appeal” against the findings of the commissioner because her recommendations are considered by the committee, and an MP who is the subject of an investigation could try to persuade the committee “that they are in the right”.

But the committee acknowledged there is “no meaningful right of appeal” against its recommendations on sanctions in individual cases, which are put to a vote in the Commons with no provision made for the hearing of evidence.

The judge-led review would consider options for an appeal process, although the committee noted that there are problems with all the proposed solutions.

Standards Committee chairman Chris Bryant said: “The past few weeks have seen a number of issues raised about MPs’ standards, but the key overarching issue here is about conflict of interest.

“The evidence-based report published by my committee sets out a package of reforms to bolster the rules around lobbying and conflicts of interest.

“These aren’t the final proposals we’re putting to the House. This report is the committee’s informed view on what changes we need to tighten up the rules and crack down on conflicts of interests following a detailed evidence-led inquiry.

“We will consult and hear wider views on what we’ve published today before putting a final report to the House for a decision in the new year.

“If approved, these robust proposals will empower the standards system in Parliament to better hold MPs who break the rules to account.”

