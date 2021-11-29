Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UK politics

Davey refers himself to Parliamentary Standards Commissioner

By Press Association
November 29 2021, 6.07pm
Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has referred himself to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards in relation to an “oversight”, the party has said.

Sir Ed is listed on the website of the commissioner, Kathryn Stone, as being under investigation for a possible breach of provisions in the MPs’ Code of Conduct relating to the full disclosure of financial interests.

A Lib Dem source suggested that it related to a “minor clerical error”.

A party spokesman said: “Ed referred himself to the commissioner last week after noticing an oversight.

“Ed has been asked by the commissioner not to provide any further comment on her communication with him at this time.”

Earlier this month Sir Ed announced he was resigning his consultancy role with the law firm Herbert Smith Freehills, amid the controversy over MPs’ second jobs and outside interests.

Sir Ed is one of eight MPs currently listed as being under investigation. Others include the Government ministers Therese Coffey and James Cleverly and Labour’s newly appointed shadow Welsh secretary Jo Stevens.

