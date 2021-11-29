Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wes Streeting ‘delighted’ with health role just months after NHS saved his life

By Press Association
November 29 2021, 9.17pm
Wes Streeting has been appointed as shadow health secretary (PA)
Wes Streeting has been appointed as shadow health secretary just four months after he returned to Labour frontbench duties after being declared cancer-free by doctors.

He said he was “delighted” with his new role, adding “this year the NHS saved my life”.

In a tweet shortly after the announcement, he said: “Delighted to have been appointed as shadow health and social care secretary.

“This year the NHS saved my life and staff across health and social care are getting us through the worst pandemic in living memory.

“Labour created the NHS.

“We’ll make it fit for the future.”

He also paid tribute to his predecessor Jonathan Ashworth, saying: “We couldn’t have asked more of you, Jon.

“You’ve left huge shoes to fill as the longest shadow health secretary.”

Labour Party Conference
Jon Ashworth had served as shadow health secretary since 2016 (PA)

Mr Ashworth, who has become shadow work and pensions secretary, said: “I’m hugely confident Wes Streeting will be a superb and worthy successor and be as proud as I was to be Labour’s health spokesperson.”

Mr Streeting, the MP for Ilford North, announced in May that he would be stepping back from politics while he underwent treatment for kidney cancer.

The announcement came less than a week after he was promoted to the shadow cabinet by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as shadow secretary of state for child poverty.

But the 38-year-old confirmed in July that an operation to remove his kidney had been successful and he was feeling well enough to return to work.

In a video posted on social media, Mr Streeting thanked NHS staff at the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead, north London, for supporting him through his treatment, along with Ilford’s King George and Queen’s Hospitals for detecting the “cancer really early”.

Mr Streeting, a former president of the National Union of Students, is regarded as one of Labour’s rising stars.

He was an outspoken critic of former leader Jeremy Corbyn over his failure to tackle antisemitism in the party and was one of the shadow ministers who toured the broadcast studios to defend Sir Keir following Labour’s poor showing during the “Super Thursday” local elections in May.

Mr Streeting grew up on a council estate in Tower Hamlets and was the first person in his family to go to university.

He read history at Selwyn College, Cambridge.

