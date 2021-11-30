Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Donald Trump says Boris Johnson making ‘big mistake’ backing wind power

By Press Association
November 30 2021, 10.45pm
Former US president Donald Trump said Boris Johnson was wrong to invest in wind power (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Donald Trump has warned Boris Johnson he is making a “big mistake” by backing “ridiculous” wind farms to drive the UK’s push to a net zero carbon economy.

The former US president said he still liked the British Prime Minister but claimed that he was wrong to support renewable wind energy.

The UK has become a world leader in wind energy, particularly offshore, and Mr Johnson has pushed for Britain to become to wind what Saudi Arabia is to oil in the drive to reach net zero by 2050.

Investment in the technology over the past decade or more has led to the world’s largest wind farm, Hornsea One, being built in the North Sea off the east Yorkshire coast.

But Mr Trump, in an interview with former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, said the UK was destroying its landscape by permitting the turbines to be installed.

Speaking to Mr Farage on GB News, the businessman – who owns golf courses in Scotland and Ireland – said: “He’s wrong, Boris is wrong if he’s going heavy into wind.

“He’s making a big mistake.”

The former White House incumbent labelled wind power the “most expensive form of energy”.

In comments made in Florida on Monday and due to be aired this week, Mr Trump said: “I think wind is, I think it’s ridiculous.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson pictured onboard the Esvagt Alba during a visit to the Moray Offshore Windfarm East, off the Aberdeenshire coast
The one-term president added: “Remember, every 10 years, you have to replace those monsters.

“And a lot of times they don’t bother. You know what they do? They just let them rot. They kill all the birds, they are so bad.”

Despite the criticism, Mr Trump – defeated by Joe Biden in last year’s presidential election – said he was fond of the Prime Minister, who he suggested had become “more liberal”.

“I like him. I get along with him. I’ve always gotten along with him,” Mr Trump said.

“He’s gone a little bit on the more liberal side.

“But I’ll tell you with energy, I’m surprised that he would allow that to happen because you have one of the most beautiful countries in the world.

“And you’re destroying it with all these wind turbines all over the place.”

Mr Johnson has not always been an advocate for wind power. In 2013, he said wind farms could not “pull the skin off a rice pudding”.

The interview with Mr Trump,  which touches on a range of subjects, including the royal family, the presidential election, the subsequent Capitol Hill riots, Black Lives Matter, the migrant crisis in the US and the UK, and the question of whether he plans to run for office again, is due to air at 7pm on Wednesday.

