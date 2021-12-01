Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Johnson denies 40 hospital pledge in danger as Labour raises ‘red flag’ warnings

By Press Association
December 1 2021, 1.45pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, London, to attend Prime Minister’s Questions at the Houses of Parliament. Picture date: Wednesday December 1, 2021 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, London, to attend Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament. Picture date: Wednesday December 1, 2021 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Boris Johnson has denied his key hospital building programme is unachievable, as Labour revealed a “playbook” has been issued to ensure refurbishments are described as new hospitals.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused Mr Johnson at Prime Minister’s Questions of breaking “yet another promise” on his hospital rebuilding programme.

The Health Service Journal last month reported a Government infrastructure watchdog has raised concerns about the lack of progress made to build 40 new hospitals by 2030.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, London. Picture date: Wednesday December 1, 2021 (PA)

Sir Keir said: “The Cabinet Office and the Treasury have checked on the progress and it’s reported that they have reached a damning conclusion.

“They have concluded that the project needs a red flag because it is unachievable. Prime Minister, is that true?”

Mr Johnson replied: “No. He plays politics and asks frivolous questions, we are getting on with the people’s priorities.”

He added: “We are helping to build another 40 new hospitals with an injection of £36 billion of investments which that party voted against.”

Sir Keir countered: “This is strange because the Government hasn’t been denying the reports about the red flag and they haven’t done since, but now the Prime Minister does.

“There was obviously some confusion on these benches over whether the Cabinet Office and the Treasury think he is on course to break yet another promise, this time on new building of hospitals.”

He added: “If he is so confident in his answer, why doesn’t he publish the progress report in full and let us all see it?”

Prime Minister’s Questions
Labour leader Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, London. Picture date: Wednesday December 1, 2021 (PA)

Mr Johnson maintained 40 hospitals are being built but Sir Keir said the Prime Minister lacked the confidence to publish the report, adding: “The more we look at this promise, the murkier it gets.

“I’ve got a document here sent by the Department of Health to the NHS. It’s called the ‘new hospital programme communications playbook’ – I kid you not. It offers advice to make it easier to talk about the programme.

“This guide instructs everybody to describe refurbishments and alterations on existing hospitals as new hospitals. We can all agree that refurbishments are a very good thing, but they’re not new hospitals.

“How many of the 40 are fix-up jobs on existing hospitals and how many are actually the new hospitals he promised?”

Mr Johnson replied: “You obviously don’t always go around building on greenfield sites, you rebuild hospitals and that’s what we’ve said for the last two-and-a-half years; it’s the biggest programme of hospital building this country ever undertaken.”

Sir Keir joked: “No wonder so many Tory donors paid so much for that wallpaper last year, he probably told them he was building a new flat.”

Concluding, Sir Keir highlighted “broken promises” from Mr Johnson before adding: “He promised 40 new hospitals and even if you count the paint jobs, his own watchdog says he can’t deliver it.

“Isn’t this the truth, Mr Speaker, that any promises from this Prime Minister aren’t worth the manifesto paper they’re written on?”

Mr Johnson said Sir Keir “drivels on irrelevantly about wallpaper and parties, playing politics”, adding: “They’re getting on with factional infighting, we are delivering for the people of this country.”

