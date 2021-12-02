Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Deaths in English Channel linked to money laundering in UK, MP says

By Press Association
December 2 2021, 5.29pm
Small boat debris on the beach in Wimereux near Calais (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The deaths of 27 people in the English Channel are linked to economic crime in the UK where “much” of the money paid to criminal gangs for human trafficking is laundered, a Conservative MP has said.

Kevin Hollinrake said the UK is a destination for criminal funds because of “lax” regulations and a “concentration of advisers in this country” which help hide and then launder money.

The Conservative MP for Thirsk and Malton joined Labour MP and former minister Dame Margaret Hodge to call in the House of Commons for a range of measures to tackle economic crime, including penalties for companies which fail to prevent it, and greater transparency around company and property ownership.

Mr Hollinrake said: “Perhaps among some parliamentarians, and perhaps amongst the public at large, economic crime, they perhaps don’t feel it affects them.

“Perhaps it’s a victimless crime in many people’s eyes.

“Nothing could be further from the truth.

“And if you want evidence of that, look at the 27 victims, the men, women and children who drowned in the Channel only a few days ago.

“They were victims of economic crime.”

Firstly, he said, “organised criminals” are taking “huge amounts of money” from “desperate people” to cross borders.

Members of the police and Border Force watch as a dinghy carrying people thought to be migrants, arrives on a beach in Dungeness, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Members of the police and Border Force watch as a dinghy carrying people thought to be migrants, arrives on a beach in Dungeness, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“But the second economic crime is that money then is laundered, and is laundered through this country – much of it is laundered through this country,” he said.

He said “to be fair” the UK is not the only nation where such activities are taking place.

He also pointed the finger at the United States, but said “it is some of our overseas territories of course and Crown dependencies” which are also involved in economic crime.

He said: “These opportunities are facilitating some of the worst crimes known to humanity.

“People trafficking, drug dealing, organised crime, terrorism, the expropriation of public money, the impoverishment of nations.”

He added: “Whether it’s £10 million in terms of the smaller scale organised criminals, whether it’s the billions of pounds from international kleptocrats, we have the opportunity to close these things down, because that money would be of no use to anybody unless they can spend it.

“To spend it they need to be able to legitimise it, and that’s what our shell companies do, the lax regime of Companies House where £12 sets up a company, no checks and balances, no identity checks, no requirement to find out currently who is the beneficial owner of that.”

Dame Margaret warned “if you can’t follow the money, dirty money triumphs”.

She told MPs: “Dirty Russian money laundered into the UK is spreading like a spider’s web to our society.

“Used to buy influence and control our football clubs, our vital infrastructure and more recently our politicians and our politics.”

Business minister Lee Rowley said the Government is “committed to continuing to build the framework which will deter such crimes from happening” and to provide “genuine accountability” but insisted that it is important the UK pursues a “targeted and proportionate level of enforcement that focuses on achieving compliance from companies”.

He said: “We must seek to counter financial crime, absolutely, but we also must seek to protect the dynamism of the UK business environment.

“The overwhelming majority of the UK’s four and a half million companies contribute productively to the UK economy, they abide by the law and then they make valuable contributions to society.”

But the Government, he said, is committed to “increasing the transparency of business, so that those behind the abusive companies can be identified so that our law enforcement bodies can access the information which will support their investigations”.

