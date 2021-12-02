Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Polls close in Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election

By Press Association
December 2 2021, 10.03pm Updated: December 2 2021, 10.13pm
Conservative party candidate Louie French arrives at Christchurch Church Hall in Sidcup, Kent, to cast his vote in the by-election for the constituency of Old Bexley and Sidcup (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Polls have closed in the Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election, with the Tories hoping to hold the seat left vacant by the death of former Cabinet minister James Brokenshire.

The Conservatives expect to retain the constituency despite a bruising few weeks for Boris Johnson’s administration over allegations of sleaze, claims that lockdown rules were broken in No 10 and the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Mr Brokenshire died from lung cancer in October and local Tory councillor Louie French is the bookmakers’ firm favourite to succeed him.

Mr Brokenshire held the south-east London seat with a majority of almost 19,000 at the 2019 general election.

A string of senior Tories, including the Prime Minister, have visited the constituency during the by-election campaign, with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps among the MPs bolstering the effort to get out the vote on Thursday.

But Labour also had a high-profile on the streets of Old Bexley and Sidcup, with shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves and her sister and shadow solicitor general Ellie among those knocking on doors on polling day on behalf of candidate Daniel Francis.

As polls closed Ellie Reeves said: “This seat has always been a safe Tory seat and we don’t expect that to change tonight.

“However, people are increasingly fed up of the Prime Minister’s broken promises – on tax rises, social care and NHS waiting lists. Patience is wearing thin with Boris Johnson.

“We’ve run a positive campaign and people have been open to hearing Labour’s offer, but to win this was never within reach for us.”

Other candidates include Simone Reynolds for the Lib Dems, Jonathan Rooks for the Greens, and Reform Party leader Richard Tice.

The constituency has been held by the Conservatives since its inception in 1983, and in its previous incarnations since the 1950s, with former prime minister Edward Heath among those to represent it.

