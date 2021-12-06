Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Government to invest £780m in drug treatment to fight ‘cycle of crime’

By Press Association
December 6 2021, 5.14pm
The Government has announced it will invest £780 million in drug treatment in an effort to break the ‘cycle of crime’ fuelled by addiction (Christopher Furlong/PA)
The Government has announced it will invest £780 million in drug treatment in an effort to break the ‘cycle of crime’ fuelled by addiction (Christopher Furlong/PA)

The Government has announced it will invest £780 million in drug treatment in an effort to break the “cycle of crime” fuelled by addiction.

The money will go towards the development of a “world-leading” system to support the recovery of those dependent on drugs, prioritising areas with the greatest need, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.

The investment is part of the Government’s 10-year drugs strategy, which has also earmarked £300 million to clamp down on “county lines” gangs.

The DHSC said that all local authorities in England will receive new money for drug treatment and recovery over the next three years.

The 50 areas in greatest need will get the cash first, to fast-track better access to treatment for the most vulnerable, it added.

Meanwhile, the Government has committed to “increase and improve treatment services” to “significantly” boost recovery rates.

It also pledged to improve drug treatment for offenders to help cut crime.

And it said it would increase housing support and access to treatment for those at risk of sleeping rough.

In addition, the Government is planning to roll out individual employment support across all local authorities in England by 2025 to help those in recovery secure work.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: “This is a huge moment which will not only save lives but help level up the country.

“We’re investing a record amount into treatment services with money to break the cycle of drug use and to support communities by cutting the drug use which drives crime.

“Treatment services are just one part of the comprehensive strategy which includes helping people back to work, into permanent housing, and cracking down on supply.”

Dame Carol Black, whose independent review into drugs helped shape the strategy, will monitor and advise on its progress, the DHSC said. The Government will also produce an annual update.

Dame Carol said: “Enormous human tragedy surrounds the lives of people dependent on drugs. This investment will transform substance misuse services, providing people with high quality treatment and support for recovery.

“Therefore, I am delighted that the Government is making this very significant investment in drug treatment and recovery services, alongside the funding allocated to tackle drug supply. The investment to improve housing support and employment opportunities is just as critical because people need hope, purpose and practical steps to help them achieve a better future.

“This strategy comes with high expectations and I look forward to advising the central unit and relevant government departments to ensure there is a step change in treatment, recovery and prevention.”

Earlier on Monday, Dame Carol said greater change would be achieved investing in recovery than tackling criminal activity.

She was asked on BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme if it would make a “bigger difference” to focus money on treatment or crime.

She responded: “I’m going to say treatment and recovery because as long as there’s demand, you will have supply.

“Drug dealers are very, very good at just moving their operation, of doing different things, they’re good businessmen. So I think if you really want to get to grips with drugs and crime, you’ve got to be able to offer people high quality treatment and recovery.

“We know from research that that stops criminal activity. We know that if it’s high quality treatment, people stay in it and do better. And we have at the moment a broken service.”

She added: “I think… I also want there to be, obviously, activity by the Home Office. Of course I want that. But if you just do that, we’ve been doing that for years. And we’ve been doing rather inadequate treatment and recovery now for many years. And in some places, extremely poor, then at least they deserve 50-50.”

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier