Matt Hancock to call for dyslexia screening for all primary school children

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 5.28am
Former health secretary Matt Hancock MP will call for all children to be screened for dyslexia before they leave primary school in an address to the House of Commons on Tuesday.

Mr Hancock, who was not diagnosed with dyslexia until he went to Oxford University, will introduce a Dyslexia Screening Bill as he calls on fellow MPs to back “vital” reform.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Hancock said those who cannot read or write properly are more likely to be unemployed and involved in crime.

“Simple early screening and education would go a long way towards helping dyslexics into the workplace and out of the cycle of crime, and be so valuable to businesses who can make the most of all that potential,” he wrote.

Mr Hancock added: “I look forward to making the case to the House of Commons for why this reform is so vital.

“I welcome the new Education Secretary’s recent commitment to a White Paper tackling illiteracy. I will tell my good friend Nadhim Zahawi that we cannot tackle illiteracy without getting to grips with dyslexia.

“Everyone has a contribution to make, and it’s our job in politics to help people make it. But the system holds dyslexic people back – when, in truth, the potential has never been greater. Today’s Bill is a small step to releasing that potential.”

Mr Hancock said: “I’m passionate about improving support for dyslexic people – and all those with neurodiversity – because I feel I was one of the lucky ones.

“I had brilliant teachers and decent maths, so could get to an amazing university which could set me on the right path.”

