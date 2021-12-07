Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Undiagnosed dyslexia ‘a quiet scandal’ which requires screening – Matt Hancock

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 3.53pm
Undiagnosed dyslexia is a ‘quiet scandal’ former health secretary Matt Hancock has told MPs (PA)
Undiagnosed dyslexia is a “quiet scandal” former health secretary Matt Hancock has told MPs as he called for all children to be screened for the condition before they leave primary school.

Mr Hancock also told MPs that teachers need special training to prevent dyslexic children slipping through the cracks into a life of crime, as he canvassed support for his Dyslexia Screening Bill in the Commons.

The now-backbench Conservative MP said he was “proud to be dyslexic”, but his difficulty with reading and writing was not spotted at school.

He was only diagnosed with dyslexia when he went to university in Oxford, which he described as a “lightbulb moment” after “years of frustration at school”.

Mr Hancock told the Commons: “I was one of the lucky ones who was caught. There are too many children who are not caught early enough. It is a quiet scandal that an estimated four-in-five dyslexic children leave school with their dyslexia unidentified.”

He also said that dyslexic people’s ability to “think differently”, with a higher likelihood of having skills like visualisation and lateral thinking, was becoming more highly prized by employers. He cited the example of GCHQ apprentices who are “four times more likely to be dyslexic”.

Mr Hancock said: “These are the skills that dyslexics tend to have in abundance and they are also the skills that the future of work values more and more.”

But the West Suffolk MP warned: “We see all to commonly what happens to many undiagnosed dyslexics who then struggle to read and write. Because the flipside is that while 40% of successful entrepreneurs are dyslexics so too are over half of the prison population.”

He added there was a correlation between dyslexia going undiagnosed and unemployment, drug usage, and school exclusions.

As he called for fellow MPs to support his proposals he said that a combination of “cheap and essay computer-based screening tools” and trained specialists could be used to diagnose the condition.

He also said all teachers should be given training to teach dyslexic children, because “all teachers are teachers of dyslexic children”, and for all primary schools to have access to dyslexia specialists.

Mr Hancock’s Dyslexia Screening Bill received support from a cross-party group of MPs, but is unlikely to become law without Government backing.

The Conservative MP resigned from his Government job earlier this year after an affair with his aide was exposed by leaked CCTV images.

