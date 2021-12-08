Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Queen carries on with duties as Covid sacrifices praised amid No 10 party row

By Press Association
December 8 2021, 1.39pm
The Queen presents Thomas Trotter with the Queen’s Medal for Music at an audience at Windsor Castle (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Queen presents Thomas Trotter with the Queen’s Medal for Music at an audience at Windsor Castle (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Queen has continued with her official duties as Sir Keir Starmer highlighted the sacrifices she made and leadership she showed during the pandemic.

The 95-year-old monarch held a face-to-face audience at Windsor Castle, receiving organist Thomas Trotter on Wednesday.

She smiled and chatted with the concert musician, winner of last year’s Queen’s Medal for Music, and presented him with his award in the Oak Room – the sitting room where she spends much of her time, and which also doubles as her office.

The Queen shaking hands with musician Thomas Trotter (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir highlighted the head of state’s leadership and the sacrifices she made at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral during the Covid-19 crisis at Prime Minister’s Questions.

He was speaking as Boris Johnson faced the furore over claims Downing Street staff broke lockdown rules by holding a Christmas party last year.

Sir Keir told the Commons: “Her Majesty the Queen sat alone when she marked the passing of the man she’d been married to for 73 years.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/PA)

“Leadership, sacrifice – that’s what gives leaders the moral authority to lead.

“Does the Prime Minister think he has the moral authority to lead and to ask the British people to stick to the rules?”

The Queen usually has her weekly audience with the PM, either by person or by phone, later on Wednesdays.

She has been resting on doctors’ orders and only carrying out light duties such as audiences since spending a night in hospital for preliminary tests on October 20, and later spraining her back.

The Queen carrying out her official duties in person on Wednesday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

She is also preparing to film her Christmas Day message to the nation.

The Queen is likely to use her annual pre-recorded televised speech, which she writes herself, to reflect on the ongoing challenges facing the country, as well as touching on her own personal grief with the loss of Philip in April.

The royal family is set to gather to celebrate Christmas with the monarch at Sandringham after last year’s festivities were curtailed due to the pandemic.

The Queen’s Medal for Music is presented annually to a musician who has had a major influence on the musical life of the nation.

