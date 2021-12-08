Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Relative of tragic Covid pair mentioned in Commons hits back at ‘insensitive’ PM

By Press Association
December 8 2021, 3.37pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions (House of Commons/PA)

A woman told by Boris Johnson during Prime Minister’s Questions to “look after herself” following the tragic Covid deaths of her father and sister has described his comments as “very insensitive”.

Jane Roche’s father Vince Pettitt and older sister Jocelyn Pettitt died within a week of each other in April last year, during the first peak of the pandemic.

Her case was raised in Parliament on Wednesday by Jack Dromey, MP for Birmingham Erdington, who said his constituent was “devastated and appalled” at allegations a party had taken place and the subsequent video footage of a mock press conference at which Downing Street aides apparently acknowledged the festive get-together.

Mr Johnson apologised for the offence caused by the video and replied: “I urge her (Mrs Roche) and everybody else to get their booster jab and look after themselves.”

2015 General Election candidates
Jack Dromey raised Jane Roche’s case during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (Gus Campbell Photography/PA)

Mrs Roche, who is already double-jabbed, hit back at the Prime Minister for his comments.

She told the PA news agency: “I’m not happy with the heartbreak he has already caused.

“Telling people to go and get their booster jabs is a kick in the teeth.

“I feel he is constantly letting us down.”

Mrs Roche said she witnessed at first-hand the devastating consequences of Covid, having spent the agonising final hours of her father’s life with him in hospital, and having seen the impact it had on Jocelyn.

Mrs Roche, who is already due to get her booster jab, said: “I have looked after myself, and so have thousands of others.

“We don’t need him (Mr Johnson) telling us what to do.

“It’s insensitive – very insensitive, but then I’m used to him making wrong decisions.”

Mrs Roche, of Castle Vale in Birmingham, said she did not accept the Prime Minister’s apology and has campaigned for a full public inquiry into the Government’s handling of the pandemic.

The 51-year-old added: “The video (of the mock press conference) disgusted me.

“How can anybody take them seriously when new measures come in?”

