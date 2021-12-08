Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Strategic mistake’ for Russia to ramp up aggression against Ukraine, Truss says

By Press Association
December 8 2021, 3.51pm
Vladimir Putin said Russia's troops are not being threatening (Matt Cardy/PA)
Vladimir Putin said Russia’s troops are not being threatening (Matt Cardy/PA)

Liz Truss has said it would be a “strategic mistake” for Russia to ramp up aggression against Ukraine.

The Foreign Secretary said she was meeting her Ukrainian counterpart on Wednesday to offer “closer strategic co-operation” when she was asked at an event whether the UK could deploy more troops to the country, where it was feared Vladimir Putin may launch an invasion.

She said Russia must “respect the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Ukraine”.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss
Liz Truss said Russia must ‘respect the sovereignty of Ukraine’ (Victoria Jones/PA)

It comes after it was reported there was little progress in talks between US president Joe Biden and Russian President Mr Putin.

Mr Biden “told President Putin directly that if Russia further invades Ukraine, the United States and our European allies would respond with strong economic measures”, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

Mr Putin made his own blunt statement, according to his foreign adviser Yuri Ushakov, telling the US president that “the Russian troops are on their own territory and they don’t threaten anyone”.

Speaking on Wednesday, Ms Truss said: “Last week I visited our troops in Estonia and joined Nato foreign ministers in Riga.

“Together we will send a clear message that any incursion by Russia into Ukraine would be a strategic mistake. As President Biden said, there would be ‘very real costs’ to pay.

“We stand with Ukraine in supporting their security and defence, and helping them become more energy independent. Later today, I will be meeting my Ukrainian counterpart Dymtro Kuleba to strengthen our ties further.”

The Foreign Secretary said the UK was already providing support to the country and added there would “high economic and diplomatic costs” to meet any further aggression.

Prime Minister's Questions
Boris Johnson took part in talks with Joe Biden (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other European leaders took part in talks with Mr Biden on Tuesday evening following the meeting with Mr Putin.

It was the second time the five leaders – dubbed the Nato “Quint” – had spoken within 24 hours regarding the diplomatic crisis.

According to Downing Street, the leaders “underlined the importance of Russia ceasing their threatening behaviour towards Ukraine” during the call.

“They agreed on the need for ongoing dialogue with Russia to encourage this outcome,” a spokeswoman said.

“The leaders agreed to stay in close contact and to co-ordinate their approaches to this issue.”

