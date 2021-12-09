Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Promises to ‘learn lessons’ from Arthur’s murder not good enough – Rees-Mogg

By Press Association
December 9 2021, 12.45pm
Arthur Labinjo-Hughes (Family handout/PA)
Arthur Labinjo-Hughes (Family handout/PA)

Jacob Rees-Mogg said it is “not good enough” that authorities always say lessons will be learned from cruel treatment of vulnerable children, following the death of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

The Commons Leader told MPs he found it “almost impossible” to read news stories about six-year-old Arthur because it made him think of his own children.

Arthur’s stepmother, Emma Tustin, 32, was jailed for life at Coventry Crown Court last week, with a minimum term of 29 years, after being found guilty of his murder, while his father, Thomas Hughes, 29, was sentenced to 21 years for manslaughter.

Mr Rees-Mogg said: “I think the angels weep over what happened to little Arthur. It is so just mortifyingly sad to see those pictures of that sweet little boy who was so brutally treated.”

He added: “I have got this in my notes today that I am meant to say that ‘lessons will be learned’, but that is what we always say and it is not good enough. We need to protect little children.”

The Commons Leader was responding to calls for a debate from Labour MP Rachael Maskell (York Central) to resolve “once and for all” the mistreatment of vulnerable children.

In his answer, he continued: “Are there easy solutions? No. Are there problems that we can identify? Were there issues that Covid meant people weren’t going out to work?

“Why do you think I keep on saying in this House that there are jobs that people need to do face-to-face?

“People have to get out and do some of their jobs. There are limitations on who can work from home, not try and turn that into people whose jobs are essentially done out of the home.

Jacob Rees-Mogg
Jacob Rees-Mogg said the case made him think of his own children (PA)

“There are so many things that need to be put right – that the spirit is certainly willing – but can I promise her that tragedies won’t happen again? No of course I can’t.”

He added: “But as I said, the sadness over Arthur is – I find it almost impossible to read the news stories – because thinking of the children that I know, my own children, and how could somebody behave like that? I sympathise entirely with what she says.”

Ms Maskell had said: “In York, I am really worried about vulnerable children and children at risk. I am very worried about vulnerable parents. I am very worried about social workers working in children’s services. And I am very worried about the level of funding which is going towards those services.

“I don’t want to hear that we have to have another serious case review, and that we have to learn lessons again. We have heard that too many times.

“Can we have a debate about children within the care system and the risks that are faced and how we resolve this issue once and for all?”

